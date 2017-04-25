MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily holds back Saudi index as Dubai drops and Egypt stabilises
* Oil edges up after 6 days of straight losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after French election, N. Korea worries support
* Middle East Crude-Dubai recovers after Total, Shell buy partials
* EU executive urges change of tack in relations with Turkey
* Gulf states must donate to avert famine in Yemen - U.N.
* U.S. sanctions hundreds of employees of Syrian research center
* Turkey's cenbank to maintain current tight stance to balance risks on inflation - cenbank governor
* FDI in Tunisia rises 18 pct in first quarter - govt
* Iran ranks as No.2 oil supplier to S.Korea 1st time for a quarter
* Egypt to hold treasury bill sales ahead of labour day holiday
* Egypt wheat reserves at 2.6 months, to buy 3.8 mln tonnes from local harvest
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield falls, 10-year yield increases slightly at auction
* Saudi energy minister to visit Azerbaijan on April 25-27
* Saudi Aramco names company veteran to oversee IPO preparations - sources
* Saudi’s ACWA Power revives dollar bond plans - sources
* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
* Dubai Mall briefly plunged into darkness by power outage
* flydubai to increase flights to Russia after UAE visa changes
* Chinese, Russian visitor surge push Dubai towards 20 mln target
* Malaysia reaches $1.2 bln Abu Dhabi deal in 1MDB clear up
* Abraaj said to plan $4.5 bln in first close for record fund - Bloomberg
* Dubai Aerospace to buy aircraft lessor AWAS, catapults to top tier
* UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct
* Qatar Airways could drop New Zealand route if laptops banned
* Qatar Airways closes in on Italy deal, to own minority stake in Indian airline
* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation drops to 2.6 pct as housing cost rise slows
* Investcorp Bank adds to industrial real estate portfolio with $160 mln investment
* Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp launches $250 mln 3-yr term loan facility for Bank Sohar
* Oman to follow Abu Dhabi with sovereign fund merger plans - Bloomberg (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)