MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* Iran satellite TV head shot dead in Istanbul -Dogan news
* Wary of Trump, EU courts Iran to boost moderates before polls
* Iran's leader rebuffs Rouhani's detente policy ahead of vote
* Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
* Iraqi commander says to complete capture of Mosul in May
* U.S.-led fight on ISIS have killed 352 civilians -Pentagon
* U.S.-backed militias claim big advance against IS in Syria's Tabqa
* U.S. service member killed near Mosul identified as infantry officer
* Tunisian premier replaces Finance Minister Lamia Zribi - spokesman
* Tunisia forces kill senior militant commander planning Ramadan attack
* Asia Olympic chief quits FIFA role over bribery scandal
* IMF team in Cairo to review second instalment of $12-billion loan
* Egypt considering $1.5-2 bln Eurobond in coming weeks -finance minister
* Egypt cancels seven year T-bond sale, 3-year yields rise
* Egypt keeps customs exchange rate at 16.5 pounds/dlr in May
* Egypt says buys 237,000 tonnes of local wheat since start of harvest
* Egypt's GASC seeking soyoil in tender
* BRIEF-Egyptian Financial and Industrial Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens
* BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Extracted Oil and Derivatives nine-month profit falls
* BRIEF-Mansoura Poultry OGM approves FY dividend
* BRIEF-Egypt's Univert Food Industries board approves capital increase
* BRIEF-Birzeit Pharmaceutical Q1 income rises
* BRIEF-Cairo for Educational Affairs Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-North Cairo Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* BRIEF-Egypt's General Co for Paper Industry nine-month loss widens
* BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
* BRIEF-Egyptian Satellite Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Misr Oils And Soap Nine-month profit rises
* BRIEF-Misr Fertilizers Production Declares FY cash dividend of EGP 2 per share
* BRIEF-Egyptian Starch And Glucose Manufacturing Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Misr Chemical Industries nine-month profit falls
* Siemens, SAP sign cooperation deals with Saudi Arabia-officials
* Saudi Arabia arrests 46 suspects over 2016 Medina attack
* Saudi Arabia awards Jeddah airport contract to Singapore's Changi
* Shareholders of Saudi gym chain Bodymasters consider Nomu listing-sources
* Saudi Aramco sets May propane at $385/T
* BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* BUZZ-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumps on Q1 earnings beat
* BRIEF-Saudi's Dallah Healthcare posts Q1 profit of 85 mln riyals
* BRIEF-Saudi's City cement posts Q1 profit of 37.9 million riyals
* BRIEF-Saudi Advanced Industries posts Q1 profit of 3.4 mln riyals
* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia Fertilizers reports Q1 profit of 423.4 mln riyals
* BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Dubai's Aramex Q1 net profit down 5 pct
* UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 profit up 8 pct, beats forecasts
* BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* BRIEF-UAE's Rak Properties Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-UAE's Arkan Building Materials Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Bank of Sharjah Q1 profit falls
* MEDIA-Al Qudra to buy Al Rayan Investment in Dh1bn all-share deal - The National
* MEDIA-Emicool’s IPO likely to take place this year, says Union Properties chairman- The National
* BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Mesaieed petrochemical says units signs deal with Qatar Petroleum to supply ethane gas
* BRIEF-Industries Qatar says QAPCO signs deal with Qatar Petroleum for additional ethane gas supply
* BRIEF-Oman's Ahli Bank shareholders approve issue of 50 mln rials perpetual bonds
* BRIEF-Alrai Media Group Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Credit Rating and Collection posts Q1 profit
* BRIEF-Sanad Holding sells 31 mln shares in Real Estate Asset Management Co
* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* BRIEF-Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Q1 profit rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)