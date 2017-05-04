DUBAI May 4 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near
6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi drops with oil; no boost from
prince's interview
* Oil eases, near weakest since late March on small U.S.
stocks decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but holds near 6-week low on Fed rate
hike worries
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls to 5-week low as glut
persists
* Iraq's fuel oil exports soar despite OPEC supply cut
* Russia says its oil cut exceeds level demanded in OPEC-led
pact
* Trump vows to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace, offers no
new policies
* U.S. needs to balance foreign alliances -Tillerson
* Trump aide lays out 'disruptive' approach on eve of
Mideast talks
* Arab youth disapprove of Trump, see him as anti-Muslim -
poll
* EXCLUSIVE-London tries to lure Saudi Aramco with new
listing structure - sources
* Syrian government supports de-escalation zones -foreign
ministry
* Bomb in northern Syria kills five outside opposition HQ-
spokesman, monitor
* Iran coal mine explosion kills 35 -state media
* Turkey's Erdogan says to continue measures against border
threats
* Iran says Saudis seeking tension, calls Riyadh comments
"destructive"
* INTERVIEW-Iranians must give Rouhani 2nd term to make good
on nuclear deal -VP
* Five years, billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul -
officials
* Iraqi camp families search for ways to make a living
* Islamic State militants developing own social media
platform
* Victim of Yemen's war: the death of Jamila, aged 7
* Veteran aid expert Egeland warns of "Biblical" famine in
Yemen
* Libyan wealth fund case against SocGen adjourned for
second day
* SocGen Q1 net profit falls, impacted by litigation
provisions
* Libyan rivals say will calm tensions, but political
roadmap unclear
* UAE builds up Yemen regional army but country fragments
* MEDIA-Yoox Net-A-Porter joint venture for region to begin
operations next year - The National
* Morocco phosphate ship held in South Africa port over
Western Sahara claim
* Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes durum wheat - trade
EGYPT
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $28.641 bln at end-April
* Egypt devaluation nearly doubles fuel subsidy bill to 78
bln pounds in first nine months
* Egyptian non-oil business activity shrinks for 19th month
in April - PMI
* Egypt has contracted to import 20,000 tonnes of Indian
rice
SAUDI ARABIA
* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia says close to major deals in $100
bln housing scheme
* Olayan family plans to list its Saudi business - sources
* Saudi Airlines starts sale of $500 mln medical business
-sources
* Saudi Aramco to dilute stake in Sadara Chemicals via IPO
-exec
* Saudi private-sector growth edges up in April, PMI shows
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in April, PMI
shows - Reuters
* INTERVIEW-Dubai firm looks to raise $500 mln via digital
tokens for new payments system
QATAR
* Lagardere's top investor Qatar wins voting rights loyalty
reward
* Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatar c.bank sells 1.55 bln riyals T-bills, curve steepens
* Qatari LNG tanker not heading to Britain -shipping data
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait to issue senior unsecured dollar
bond - sources
* Kuwait Energy seeks premium listing on LSE
