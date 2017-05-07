MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude rebound eases markets, stocks hit record high

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai's Arabtec shines, Egypt rises in slack markets

* Oil rebounds on Saudi assurances Russia will extend supply cuts

* PRECIOUS- Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in six months

* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai weaken after 3-session gains

* ANALYSIS Oil rout driven by China, inventories and funds

* Iran says $55 oil price suitable, sees supply cut extension

* Trump to wade into Middle East politics on first foreign trip

* EXCLUSIVE - Trump counterterrorism strategy urges allies to do more

* EXCLUSIVE - Saudi Arabia, U.S. in talks on billions in arms sales -U.S. sources

* Trump travel ban back in U.S. courts next week as battles stretch

* OPEC, non-OPEC see need to extend supply-cut pact -Saudi governor

* Hardline foes of Iran's Rouhani rap lack of payoff from nuclear deal

* Iraqi forces gain foothold in northwest Mosul after surprise new push

* Russia says agrees with U.S. to implement Syria air agreement

EGYPT

* Egypt kills two suspected bomb-makers in shoot-out

* MEDIA-India's Chemplast Sanmar plans $300 mln investment in Egypt - Mint

* Egypt has procured 500,000 tonnes of wheat since start of local harvest, ministry says

* Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments

* Iraq loading first crude oil cargo for Egypt under new deal

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-London tries to lure Saudi Aramco with new listing structure - sources

* EXCLUSIVE - Saudi Arabia, U.S. in talks on billions in arms sales -U.S. sources

* Aramco splits IPO advisory roles, appoints Brunswick

* Saudi central bank chief says does not see more bank mergers in pipeline

* Saudi housing prices tumble nearly 10 pct on year in Q1

* Saudi Arabia avoids financial crisis - now for the hard part

* Trump to wade into Middle East politics on first foreign trip

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres

* Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls

* Lufthansa CEO talks future of Air Berlin with Abu Dhabi

* UAE delays first nuclear plant by a year as operator awaits licence

* Standard Chartered says retail banking business in UAE picking up

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lines up benchmark dollar bond – sources

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank plans to apply for Saudi investment banking licence

KUWAIT

* National Bank Of Kuwait says at early stage of issuing dollar bonds