MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude rebound eases markets, stocks hit record high
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai's Arabtec shines, Egypt rises in slack markets
* Oil rebounds on Saudi assurances Russia will extend supply cuts
* PRECIOUS- Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in six months
* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai weaken after 3-session gains
* ANALYSIS Oil rout driven by China, inventories and funds
* Iran says $55 oil price suitable, sees supply cut extension
* Trump to wade into Middle East politics on first foreign trip
* EXCLUSIVE - Trump counterterrorism strategy urges allies to do more
* Trump travel ban back in U.S. courts next week as battles stretch
* OPEC, non-OPEC see need to extend supply-cut pact -Saudi governor
* Hardline foes of Iran's Rouhani rap lack of payoff from nuclear deal
* Iraqi forces gain foothold in northwest Mosul after surprise new push
* Russia says agrees with U.S. to implement Syria air agreement
* Egypt kills two suspected bomb-makers in shoot-out
* MEDIA-India's Chemplast Sanmar plans $300 mln investment in Egypt - Mint
* Egypt has procured 500,000 tonnes of wheat since start of local harvest, ministry says
* Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* Iraq loading first crude oil cargo for Egypt under new deal
* EXCLUSIVE-London tries to lure Saudi Aramco with new listing structure - sources
* EXCLUSIVE - Saudi Arabia, U.S. in talks on billions in arms sales -U.S. sources
* Aramco splits IPO advisory roles, appoints Brunswick
* Saudi central bank chief says does not see more bank mergers in pipeline
* Saudi housing prices tumble nearly 10 pct on year in Q1
* Saudi Arabia avoids financial crisis - now for the hard part
* Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Lufthansa CEO talks future of Air Berlin with Abu Dhabi
* UAE delays first nuclear plant by a year as operator awaits licence
* Standard Chartered says retail banking business in UAE picking up
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lines up benchmark dollar bond – sources
* Qatar National Bank plans to apply for Saudi investment banking licence
* National Bank Of Kuwait says at early stage of issuing dollar bonds
