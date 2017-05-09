MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued as market seeks next catalyst, oil rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI ends higher on CEO remarks, modest rebound across region
* Oil gives up earlier gains as rising US output, China concerns weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-week low as safe-haven demand fades
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, trade thin ahead of OSP releases
* Syrian peace talks to reconvene in Geneva on May 16 - UN
* Tunisian job protests hit oil and gas output
* Libya's neighbours, UN voice support for its new move for talks
* Emerging market CDS volume hits highest level in 3 years -EMTA
* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss extending supply cut by 9 months or more - sources
* South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network
* Civilians complicate final phase of Mosul campaign - U.S. commander
* Presidential hopefuls spar over economy as Trump turns screws on Iran
* Fitch: GCC Bank M&A Surge Unlikely, Despite Market Conditions
* South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East
* Turkish March industrial output rises adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year
* Brimming U.S. oil storage tanks to feel OPEC cuts last
* Egyptian air force destroys vehicles crossing border from Libya
* Egypt issues $1.2 bln in one-year treasury bills, average yield at 3.488 pct
* Egypt's 5-year and 10-year bond yields rise at auction
* Saudi says likely to extend oil cuts to end-2017 or longer
* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
* Saudi retailer Jarir's first-quarter profit up on smartphone sales
* Saudi's CMA announces approval of Taleem REIT
* Petronas and Saudi Aramco explore petrochemicals expansion in Malaysia
* Etihad pledged to cover Alitalia's part of EA Partners bonds - sources
* Etihad Airways names temporary replacement for veteran CEO James Hogan
* Dubai's Drake & Scull expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding claims
* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 12.6 pct, passenger yields fall
* ADNOC seeks tax exemptions for storing oil in India's strategic storage - Business Line
* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $925 mln Islamic financing facility
* Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
* Bahrain's BBK Executes buying transaction of 14.2 mln shares of Takaful International
* Bahrain's GFH says considering acquisition deals in financial and infrastructure sectors
* TABLE-Oman April inflation falls back after gasoline price cut
* Fitch: Omani Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch; Profitability Down
* Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)