MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued as market seeks next catalyst, oil rises

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI ends higher on CEO remarks, modest rebound across region

* Oil gives up earlier gains as rising US output, China concerns weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-week low as safe-haven demand fades

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, trade thin ahead of OSP releases

* Syrian peace talks to reconvene in Geneva on May 16 - UN

* Tunisian job protests hit oil and gas output

* Libya's neighbours, UN voice support for its new move for talks

* Emerging market CDS volume hits highest level in 3 years -EMTA

* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss extending supply cut by 9 months or more - sources

* South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network

* Civilians complicate final phase of Mosul campaign - U.S. commander

* Presidential hopefuls spar over economy as Trump turns screws on Iran

* Fitch: GCC Bank M&A Surge Unlikely, Despite Market Conditions

* South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East

* Turkish March industrial output rises adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year

* Brimming U.S. oil storage tanks to feel OPEC cuts last

EGYPT

* Egyptian air force destroys vehicles crossing border from Libya

* Egypt issues $1.2 bln in one-year treasury bills, average yield at 3.488 pct

* Egypt's 5-year and 10-year bond yields rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says likely to extend oil cuts to end-2017 or longer

* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement

* Saudi retailer Jarir's first-quarter profit up on smartphone sales

* Saudi's CMA announces approval of Taleem REIT

* Petronas and Saudi Aramco explore petrochemicals expansion in Malaysia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad pledged to cover Alitalia's part of EA Partners bonds - sources

* Etihad Airways names temporary replacement for veteran CEO James Hogan

* Dubai's Drake & Scull expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding claims

* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 12.6 pct, passenger yields fall

* ADNOC seeks tax exemptions for storing oil in India's strategic storage - Business Line

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $925 mln Islamic financing facility

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's BBK Executes buying transaction of 14.2 mln shares of Takaful International

* Bahrain's GFH says considering acquisition deals in financial and infrastructure sectors

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman April inflation falls back after gasoline price cut

* Fitch: Omani Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch; Profitability Down

* Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)