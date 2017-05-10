REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10

(removes 'hold' from headline)
DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise for 3rd day on earnings; dlr stalls on Comey sacking
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets creep higher, Saudi gets boost from Jarir's strong Q1 results
* Oil prices rise in Asia in expectation of Aramco supply cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar slides
* Bomb threat causes panic on Saudi airliner
* Saudi signals first cut in crude supplies to Asian customer-refinery source
* Trump to meet with Abu Dhabi crown prince on May 15 -White House
* Lebanon election uncertainty no risk to oil, gas tenders-minister, oil body
* Libya's oil output nears 800,000 bpd, helped by restarted fields
* Libya's Al-Bayda oil field reopens after four-year stoppage, pumping 10,000 bpd
* Iraq trade ministry authorised to make direct wheat and rice purchases
* Islamic State says it beheads Russian officer in Syria-SITE
* Algeria energy minister to visit Iraq, backs supply cut extension - source
* Qatar says Syria "de-escalation" plan not an alternative to political transition
* If London were Aleppo - Buckingham Palace destroyed, 4.3 million dead or displaced
* Egypt aims to raise wheat silo storage capacity to 3.13 mln tonnes in 2017/18
* Egypt has procured over 1 mln tonnes of wheat since start of harvest
* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reports Q1 profit of 60.2 mln riyals
* Saudi's Sipchem reports Q1 profit of 91.7 mln riyals
* Saudi's Yanbu Cement reports Q1 profit of 124 mln riyals
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
* UAE's Tabreed Q1 profit rises
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Etisalat Nigeria loan talks stall as banks try to avoid provisions
* Kuwait's Asiya Capital Investments posts Q1 profit
* Kuwait's National Investments Q1 profit rises
* Oman raising US$3.6bn from Chinese banks (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)