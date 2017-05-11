MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump on U.S. inventories slide boosts stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi near flat on varying Q1 results, Qatar rebounds in otherwise quiet region

* Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 8-week low as dollar, stocks gain

* Iraq, Algeria favour extending OPEC-led output cut for six months

* Russia's Rosneft says to abide by possible oil cuts extension deal

* Wintershall says in talks with Libya to resolve oil export dispute

* Iran's Azadegan oilfield tender to open within a month -oil official to Mehr News

* U.S.-backed Syria militias say Tabqa, dam captured from Islamic State

* Jordanian air force brings down drone near border with Syria -statement

* * Russian foreign minister: Trump team are people of action

* Turkey warns U.S. of blowback from decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria

* U.S. could distribute equipment to Syrian Kurds 'very quickly' -spokesman

* Turkey, Pakistan sign warship, training plane deals

* Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defence minister says

* Monitor says air strikes kill 11 people north of Syria's Raqqa

* Civilians in Mosul's Old City face "stark choices" for survival - ICRC

* Iran's Supreme Leader warns against disrupting presidential vote

* Charismatic Tehran mayor defies establishment to stay in presidential race

* Tunisian president orders army to protect oil and gasfields

* Tunisian vendor sets himself on fire, sparking clashes with police -residents

* Tunisia starts preparatory work for debut sukuk issuance

* Leading Hamas official says no softened stance towards Israel

* Development bank EBRD to invest in West Bank and Gaza

* Arab coalition says preparing alternatives to Yemen port for urgent aid

* Senior British official to be named U.N. aid chief: diplomats

* Libyan coastguard turns back nearly 500 migrants after altercation with NGO ship

* Italy investigating some migrant aid workers for people smuggling

* U.S. likely to expand airline laptop ban to Europe -government officials

* Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany

EGYPT

* BP's Alexandria output to lift Egypt gas production to 5.1 bln cubic feet/day

* Egypt's inflation hits three-decade high

* Foreign investments in Egyptian government securities reach 103.6 bln EGP

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue $853.7 million in April and March - statement

* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rises to 31.5 pct in April- CAPMAS

SAUDI ARABIA

* British investors wary of Aramco as London courts listing

* NYSE executives to woo Aramco IPO in upcoming Saudi visit

* Several injured in Saudi raid on Shi'ite district-activists

* Saudi Electricity swings to Q1 profit after municipality fee exemption

* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q1 net loss as revenues halve

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria says has made progress on talks to restructure $1.2 bln loan

* UAE's Mashreq expects profit growth of around 5 percent in 2017

QATAR

* Qatar raises crude prices in April -document

* Qatar has not asked to raise Deutsche Bank stake - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to try two civilians in military court - state media (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)