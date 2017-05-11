MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump on U.S. inventories slide boosts stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi near flat on varying Q1 results, Qatar rebounds in otherwise quiet region
* Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 8-week low as dollar, stocks gain
* Iraq, Algeria favour extending OPEC-led output cut for six months
* Russia's Rosneft says to abide by possible oil cuts extension deal
* Wintershall says in talks with Libya to resolve oil export dispute
* Iran's Azadegan oilfield tender to open within a month -oil official to Mehr News
* U.S.-backed Syria militias say Tabqa, dam captured from Islamic State
* Jordanian air force brings down drone near border with Syria -statement
* * Russian foreign minister: Trump team are people of action
* Turkey warns U.S. of blowback from decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria
* U.S. could distribute equipment to Syrian Kurds 'very quickly' -spokesman
* Turkey, Pakistan sign warship, training plane deals
* Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defence minister says
* Monitor says air strikes kill 11 people north of Syria's Raqqa
* Civilians in Mosul's Old City face "stark choices" for survival - ICRC
* Iran's Supreme Leader warns against disrupting presidential vote
* Charismatic Tehran mayor defies establishment to stay in presidential race
* Tunisian president orders army to protect oil and gasfields
* Tunisian vendor sets himself on fire, sparking clashes with police -residents
* Tunisia starts preparatory work for debut sukuk issuance
* Leading Hamas official says no softened stance towards Israel
* Development bank EBRD to invest in West Bank and Gaza
* Arab coalition says preparing alternatives to Yemen port for urgent aid
* Senior British official to be named U.N. aid chief: diplomats
* Libyan coastguard turns back nearly 500 migrants after altercation with NGO ship
* Italy investigating some migrant aid workers for people smuggling
* U.S. likely to expand airline laptop ban to Europe -government officials
* Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany
* BP's Alexandria output to lift Egypt gas production to 5.1 bln cubic feet/day
* Egypt's inflation hits three-decade high
* Foreign investments in Egyptian government securities reach 103.6 bln EGP
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue $853.7 million in April and March - statement
* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rises to 31.5 pct in April- CAPMAS
* British investors wary of Aramco as London courts listing
* NYSE executives to woo Aramco IPO in upcoming Saudi visit
* Several injured in Saudi raid on Shi'ite district-activists
* Saudi Electricity swings to Q1 profit after municipality fee exemption
* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q1 net loss as revenues halve
* Etisalat Nigeria says has made progress on talks to restructure $1.2 bln loan
* UAE's Mashreq expects profit growth of around 5 percent in 2017
* Qatar raises crude prices in April -document
* Qatar has not asked to raise Deutsche Bank stake - sources
* Bahrain to try two civilians in military court - state media (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)