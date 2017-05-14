MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price lifts some Gulf stocks, mixed earnings hit Saudi index
* Oil up slightly, low U.S. inventories weigh on high rig counts
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as U.S. political concerns lend support
* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White House official
* U.S.-backed Syrian forces await weapons for summer assault on Raqqa
* Way forward for Libya uncertain despite "breakthrough" meeting
* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast trip -aide
* S&P cuts Oman debt to junk as cheap oil shrinks external reserves
* Turkish March current account deficit $3.057 billion, less than forecast
* ANALYSIS-Lebanon pushed to brink in election law stand-off
* Jittery oil traders shore up against OPEC disappointment
* OPEC sees more oil supply outside the group, countering its cuts
* Mattis tells Turkey's PM: US committed to your security
* COLUMN-Oil bulls draw hope from fall in U.S. crude stocks: Kemp
* Turkey says Russian wheat imports resumed on Monday
* Southern Yemen leaders launch body seeking split from north
* Turkmenistan expected to join OPEC-led oil supply cut
* Hezbollah says future war would be on Israeli territory
* U.S. tells Turkey it supports Ankara's fight against PKK
* Assad says de-escalation zones chance for rebels to "reconcile"
* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move
* Turkish banks to see lower interest margins, profits, banking chairman
* Turkish deputy pm says sees single-digit inflation, interest rates by year-end
* CEO of Algeria's Sonatrach urges simplifying business, focus on output
* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty law
* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering final debate before vote
* INTERVIEW-Palestinian officials hope to launch e-currency in 5 years
* IMF reaches staff level agreement for second loan instalment to Egypt
* BRIEF-S&P says Egypt 'B-/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Egypt starts weaning itself off foreign gas as output surges
* Egypt to announce results of gold mining exploration bid next week
* Egypt expects to receive Iraqi crude in mid-May
* Saudi Aramco close to choosing partner for project management JV -sources
* Higher oil price allowed Saudi Arabia to stop selling foreign assets in Q1
* JPMorgan to add bankers in Saudi Arabia to reflect market growth
* ANALYSIS-Skirmishes over culture strain alliance between Saudi rulers, clerics
* Saudi Electricity in market for US$1bn loan
* Saudi's Al Borg Medical agrees to buy Anglo Arabian's lab business - sources
* Saudi Arabia says financed deficit from current account in Q1
* Saudi Arabia's says fiscal deficit for Q1 down 71 pct y/y
* Saudi's Savola Q1 profit tumbles on lower sales, lower margins
* ANALYSIS-New Etihad boss to rethink strategy after Alitalia dream fails
* U.S. $2 bln sale of missiles to Emirates approved- Pentagon
* Fund led by Dubai billionaire Alabbar buys UAE website JadoPado
* Emirates profit falls for first time in 5 years
* UAE's TAQA swings to Q1 profit on higher commodity prices
* UAE’s Dana Gas begins refinancing talks on $700 mln sukuk
* BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Islamic Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk - lead
* BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance offers 95 fils/share for Takaful International acquisition
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Agility Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-S&P says Sultanate of Oman ratings lowered to 'BB+/B' on weaker external buffers (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)