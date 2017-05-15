MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyberattack, N. Korea threats to hit 2-yr high, oil jumps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt

* Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, N. Korea concerns

* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White House official

* Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts until March 2018

* More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams gov't secrecy

* Over 2,000 rebels, families evacuate Damascus district - state media

* Iraqi forces attack Islamic State in Mosul as battle approaches endgame

* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering final debate before vote

* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast trip -aide

* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move

* Yemen declares state of emergency in Sanaa over cholera

* Palestinians hold local elections in West Bank but not Gaza

* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty law

* Western envoys shun Qatar event attended by Sudan's Bashir

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake

* Egypt uncovers chamber of mummies, sees life for tourism

* Egyptian colonel killed in bomb attack on armoured vehicle

* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills

* BRIEF-Qalaa Holdings unit completes sale of 100 pct stake in ASEC Algeria Cement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-based IDB to provide $453 mln of funding across region

* Saudi Telecom denies systems affected by WannaCry ransomware

* BUZZ-Saudi's Bupa Arabia jumps on parent's plan to boost stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-UAE non-oil growth to rebound this year as austerity slows -IMF

* Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion

* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 15 pct jump in first-quarter profit

* BUZZ-Dubai's Amlak drops on Q1 earnings plunge

QATAR

* Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July - document

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in March

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman March bank lending growth continues slowing to lowest since 2008