MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyberattack, N. Korea threats to hit 2-yr high, oil jumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, N. Korea concerns
* U.S. nears $100 bln arms deal for Saudi Arabia -White House official
* Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts until March 2018
* More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams gov't secrecy
* Over 2,000 rebels, families evacuate Damascus district - state media
* Iraqi forces attack Islamic State in Mosul as battle approaches endgame
* Iran's Rouhani lashes out at hardliners in blistering final debate before vote
* Trump to back Palestinian "self-determination" on Mideast trip -aide
* Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move
* Yemen declares state of emergency in Sanaa over cholera
* Palestinians hold local elections in West Bank but not Gaza
* Thousands of Tunisians march against corruption amnesty law
* Western envoys shun Qatar event attended by Sudan's Bashir
* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake
* Egypt uncovers chamber of mummies, sees life for tourism
* Egyptian colonel killed in bomb attack on armoured vehicle
* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills
* BRIEF-Qalaa Holdings unit completes sale of 100 pct stake in ASEC Algeria Cement
* Saudi-based IDB to provide $453 mln of funding across region
* Saudi Telecom denies systems affected by WannaCry ransomware
* BUZZ-Saudi's Bupa Arabia jumps on parent's plan to boost stake
* INTERVIEW-UAE non-oil growth to rebound this year as austerity slows -IMF
* Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion
* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 15 pct jump in first-quarter profit
* BUZZ-Dubai's Amlak drops on Q1 earnings plunge
* Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July - document
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in March
* TABLE-Oman March bank lending growth continues slowing to lowest since 2008