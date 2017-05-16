MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks briefly hit 2-year highs as outlook darkens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed; Saudi up with oil, slide in DXBE hurts Dubai

* Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises for a fourth day as dollar eases on weak U.S. data

* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil snaps up Upper Zakum; Dubai at 1-wk high

* Trump revealed intelligence secrets to Russians in Oval Office -officials

* MSCI upgrades Pakistan and adds 57 securities, removes 28 from world index

* Tehran mayor Qalibaf quits presidential race, backs hardliner Raisi

* Iraqi forces push for Mosul victory before Ramadan

* Turkish jeans retailer Mavi to list on Istanbul bourse

* Lebanon's FX reserves fine for now, future intervention possible -central bank head

* UN restarts Syria talks with fresh format, same challenges

* Tunisia Q1 growth 2.1 pct vs zero growth in same qtr a year ago - stats institute

* EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity rebound spurs emerging stocks to 2-yr high

* Bilfinger says Iran projects running according to plan

* Turkish budget shows deficit of 2.96 billion lira in April

EGYPT

* Egypt says Trump to visit Cairo at earliest opportunity

* Egypt official expects stock market stamp duty next month

* Egypt cancels 7-year T-bond sale, 3-year yields rise -c.bank

* Egypt has procured 1.7 mln tonnes of wheat from local farmers

* Egypt unemployment eases to 12 percent in Q1

* Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week

* Egypt still has work to do despite glowing IMF review - economists

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco appoints new downstream head, source names other new VPs

* Saudi Arabia, Russia push to extend oil output cut until March 2018

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi eases capital base rules for VC funds-The National

* DAMAC predicts Dubai property supply rise as market turns corner

* Dubai plans $1.7 bln tourist project on new artificial islands

* Dubai's Gulf General Investment aims to complete debt restructuring by June

* Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q1 net profit falls 16.2 pct

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank appoints banks for dollar sukuk - sources

* TABLE-Qatar inflation eases to 0.6 percent in April on rents, food

BAHRAIN

* IFR - MANDATE: Al Baraka hires for US$ perpNC5 AT1 sukuk

OMAN

* Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21v