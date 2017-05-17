MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, dollar fall on rising concerns on Trump
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's EFG, TMGH diverge on MSCI changes; Gulf firm with oil at $52
* Oil drops on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high on Trump concerns, weaker US housing data
* Middle East Crude-Oman hits over 1-mth high; Shell buys Qatar Marine
* U.S., Turkish leaders put best face on ties amid tensions
* Arab Bank settlement over attacks may hit snag in U.S. appeals court
* Top U.S. diplomat for Middle East to retire, U.S. officials say
* Iran's re-engagement with the world at stake in Friday presidential vote
* Iraq in favour of extending any OPEC-led oil output cut-PM Abadi
* Iran hardliners join social media free-for-all before vote
* Emerging market import demand lifting world trade - S&P Global
* IranAir receives ATR turboprops for regional growth
* Spread of combat, cholera wreaks misery, collapse in Yemen
* Iraq says battle for Mosul nearly won as forces close in on Old City
* Absent from America, French cars drive into Iran election
* Islamic banks expand but double-digit growth is over -report
* Egypt's Sisi: Newly-discovered gas fields to save about $3.6 bln yearly
* Egypt's GASC raises protein requirement in wheat tender
* Egypt paid $750 mln in oil company arrears, to pay same in June
* Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi sale of the century lures foreign investment banks, PE firms
* Trump to reassure Saudi allies, promote business, talk tough on radicalism
* Turkey's TAV seeks $250 mln bank loan for Saudi airports
* Saudi's Aramco, China's Norinco sign refinery, petrochems plan
* TABLE-Saudi consumer price deflation deepens in April
* U.S. signs new defense accord with Gulf ally UAE
* TAQA studies solutions for outages at Bergermeer gas storage site
* UAE's TALEX in talks with banks for working capital facility
* Qatar Islamic Bank sets final spread for dollar sukuk - lead
* Kuwait oil minister says supports output cut extension to March 2018
* Top Bahrain activist denied bail - rights group
* Al Baraka Banking mandates banks to arrange dollar sukuk issue
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bumpy road ahead for Oman loan after downgrade - IFR