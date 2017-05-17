MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, dollar fall on rising concerns on Trump

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's EFG, TMGH diverge on MSCI changes; Gulf firm with oil at $52

* Oil drops on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high on Trump concerns, weaker US housing data

* Middle East Crude-Oman hits over 1-mth high; Shell buys Qatar Marine

* U.S., Turkish leaders put best face on ties amid tensions

* Arab Bank settlement over attacks may hit snag in U.S. appeals court

* Top U.S. diplomat for Middle East to retire, U.S. officials say

* Iran's re-engagement with the world at stake in Friday presidential vote

* Iraq in favour of extending any OPEC-led oil output cut-PM Abadi

* Iran hardliners join social media free-for-all before vote

* Emerging market import demand lifting world trade - S&P Global

* IranAir receives ATR turboprops for regional growth

* Spread of combat, cholera wreaks misery, collapse in Yemen

* Iraq says battle for Mosul nearly won as forces close in on Old City

* Absent from America, French cars drive into Iran election

* Islamic banks expand but double-digit growth is over -report

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi: Newly-discovered gas fields to save about $3.6 bln yearly

* Egypt's GASC raises protein requirement in wheat tender

* Egypt paid $750 mln in oil company arrears, to pay same in June

* Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi sale of the century lures foreign investment banks, PE firms

* Trump to reassure Saudi allies, promote business, talk tough on radicalism

* Turkey's TAV seeks $250 mln bank loan for Saudi airports

* Saudi's Aramco, China's Norinco sign refinery, petrochems plan

* TABLE-Saudi consumer price deflation deepens in April

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. signs new defense accord with Gulf ally UAE

* TAQA studies solutions for outages at Bergermeer gas storage site

* UAE's TALEX in talks with banks for working capital facility

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank sets final spread for dollar sukuk - lead

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says supports output cut extension to March 2018

BAHRAIN

* Top Bahrain activist denied bail - rights group

* Al Baraka Banking mandates banks to arrange dollar sukuk issue

OMAN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bumpy road ahead for Oman loan after downgrade - IFR