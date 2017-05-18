MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate sector lifts Egypt, Saudi volumes rise before Ramadan
* Oil prices dip as supply remains ample despite output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. political worries hit dollar
* Middle East Crude-Dubai holds steady after Chinaoil's purchases
* U.S. decries Washington brawl during Turkish president's visit
* U.S. extends sanctions relief under Iran nuclear deal
* Libya's NOC chief defiant in dispute with Tripoli government, Wintershall
* Germany eyes Jordan as base for troops due to Turkey row
* EMERGING MARKETS-Trump concerns snap winning streak
* Iraq replaces Saudi as top oil supplier to India in April -trade
* In America's largest oilfield, whir of activity confounds OPEC
* IMF backs Egypt plan to remove fuel subsidies in three years, ease inflation
* Egypt's Sisi pledges measures to ease strain on poor
* Saudi Arabia launches military industries company
* Don't tighten fiscal policy too fast, IMF warns Saudis
* Saudi Aramco says to set up new chemicals unit
* Saudi Aramco plans tourism training centre in economic reform drive
* Abu Dhabi fund said to plan $1.7 bln Paris properties sale- Bloomberg
* UAE's Dana Gas creditors appoint Moelis and Weil for sukuk restructuring –sources
* ICBC Dubai launches 500 million euro in floating rate notes - lead
* Expansion of Dubai's Al Maktoum airport delayed to 2018
* UAE April central bank foreign assets fall on month
* Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk
* Jailed Bahraini activist criticises Trump for Gulf arms sales