MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate sector lifts Egypt, Saudi volumes rise before Ramadan

* Oil prices dip as supply remains ample despite output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. political worries hit dollar

* Middle East Crude-Dubai holds steady after Chinaoil's purchases

* U.S. decries Washington brawl during Turkish president's visit

* U.S. extends sanctions relief under Iran nuclear deal

* Libya's NOC chief defiant in dispute with Tripoli government, Wintershall

* Germany eyes Jordan as base for troops due to Turkey row

* EMERGING MARKETS-Trump concerns snap winning streak

* Iraq replaces Saudi as top oil supplier to India in April -trade

* In America's largest oilfield, whir of activity confounds OPEC

EGYPT

* IMF backs Egypt plan to remove fuel subsidies in three years, ease inflation

* Egypt's Sisi pledges measures to ease strain on poor

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia launches military industries company

* Don't tighten fiscal policy too fast, IMF warns Saudis

* Saudi Aramco says to set up new chemicals unit

* Saudi Aramco plans tourism training centre in economic reform drive

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund said to plan $1.7 bln Paris properties sale- Bloomberg

* UAE's Dana Gas creditors appoint Moelis and Weil for sukuk restructuring –sources

* ICBC Dubai launches 500 million euro in floating rate notes - lead

* Expansion of Dubai's Al Maktoum airport delayed to 2018

* UAE April central bank foreign assets fall on month

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Jailed Bahraini activist criticises Trump for Gulf arms sales