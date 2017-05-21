DUBAI May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI shares pose main drag on Gulf as global markets skid

* Oil at one-month high, supply-cut extension expected

* PRECIOUS-Gold on track for biggest gain in five weeks

* U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits

* Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran

* Amid firestorm at home, Trump to seek reset with Islamic world

* Under siege in Washington, Trump reaps Saudi arms deal, stronger ties

* Saudis, United States blacklist a Hezbollah leader

* U.S. calls on Iran to halt support for 'destabilizing forces'

* France says Rouhani re-election strengthens hope of Iran nuclear deal application

* Syrian rebels begin to leave last opposition-held Homs district

* Yemen's Houthis say fire ballistic missile towards Saudi capital

* Yemen cholera cases could hit 300,000 within six months -WHO

* Death toll rises in southern Libya attack, defence minister suspended

* Rescued migrants tell of detention, beatings, slavery in Libya

* Libyan oil production recovers partially after power outage -officials

* Thousands rally in north Morocco protest march

* Morocco phosphate ship held in Panama over Western Sahara challenge - officials

* Tunisia protesters close oil pumping station after army standoff

* Tunisia buys 92,000 T milling wheat in tender -trade

* Central bank of Libya has 0.82 pct of UniCredit after cash call

* Hapag-UASC tie-up nears completion as funding snags overcome - sources

EGYPT

* U.S. wheat exports to Egypt seen remaining rare despite sale

* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

* Egypt procured 2 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco: looking for opportunities to expand in U.S. over 10 years

* Saudi Aramco CEO says to sign $50 billion of deals with U.S. companies

INTERVIEW-Saudi's ACWA Power plans late 2018 IPO, foreign as well as local listing

* Saudi Arabia tenders to purchase 1.5 mln T feed barley

* Saudi Arabia says comfortable with 2017 budget deficit

* Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital

* Saudi's PIF says overseas investment to grow gradually

* Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan $40 bln infrastructure investment fund

* Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3

* Saudi to open militant-monitoring centre during Trump visit

* Saudi deputy economy minister says privatisation terms case-by-case

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CEO, some staff leave MidEast e-commerce venture Noon - sources

* UAE Exchange Group targets up to $300 mln in acquisitions

QATAR

* ExxonMobil secures Qatari condensate for Singapore unit - sources

* Qatar says sees merits of extending oil supply cut into Q1 2018

KUWAIT

* Patrol boat stops armed Iraqis entering Kuwaiti waters - agency

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget deficit grew to $14.3 billion in 2016 -ministry

* Oman appoints banks ahead of debut public dollar sukuk (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)