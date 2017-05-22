DUBAI May 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks post biggest rise in a month; dlr weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little

* Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened output cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as Trump concerns support

* Trump tells Middle East to 'drive out' Islamist extremists

* U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits

* Brooding Iran hardliners say they must still be heard after Rouhani win

* Trump targets 'crisis of Islamist extremism' in Saudi trip

* OPEC heads towards supply cut extension as Saudi signals most on board

* Turkey's Erdogan vows fight against enemies as returns to lead party

* Bomb attack on Syrian Islamist rebel group kills 20 - Observatory

* Hezbollah calls U.S. administration 'mentally impeded' during Trump Saudi visit

* Israeli minister expresses concern over U.S.-Saudi arms deal

* Iran's Zarif urges Trump to discuss avoiding another 9/11 with Saudis

* Gulf states, U.S. to ink agreement against terror financing

* Trump praises Sisi, says he hopes to visit Egypt

* Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore

* U.S. says Iranian-directed convoy targeted by U.S. strike in Syria

* Death toll rises in southern Libya attack, defence minister suspended

* Saudis, United States blacklist a Hezbollah leader

* Trump to visit Israel in search of revived peace process

* Iran foreign minister scorns Trump after speech, arms deal

* Saudi king says Iran at forefront of global terrorism

EGYPT

* Egypt refers 48 Islamic State suspects to military court over church bombings

* In surprise move, Egypt central bank hikes key interest rates

* Cairo lantern-maker champions old craft against Chinese imports

* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt procures 2.33 mln tonnes of local wheat since start of harvest -statement

* Egypt's 4G wireless frequencies ready for use - minister

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister: continuing cuts, adding small producers to deal will reduce inventories

* BUZZ-Japan's SoftBank surges after raising $93 bln with Saudi partner for tech fund

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudis place $20 bln bet against U.S. dysfunction

* Boeing signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia

* Melania Trump hails "empowerment of women" at Saudi company visit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE minister sees chance for Iran to reset "troubled" ties with neighbours

* BUZZ-Dubai's Gulf Navigation climbs on Q1 earnings

* BRIEF-Arabtec Holding unit wins 1.46 bln dirhams contract

* BRIEF-UAE's Dana Gas receives additional payment of $20 mln from Egyptian Government

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House denies any decision to merge with Ahli United Bank

OMAN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Oman front-loading funding requirements with planned dollar sukuk

* Oman appoints banks ahead of debut public dollar sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's top Shi'ite cleric gets one year suspended jail sentence

* TABLE-Bahrain inflation edges up to 0.9 pct in April

(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)