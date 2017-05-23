MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, opinion polls, stocks mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hit by surprise rate hike, Qatar outperforms in quiet Gulf
* Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve sales
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady despite Manchester blast, US political woes support
* Middle East Crude-Weakens after sole buyer Chinaoil outnumbered
* Trump says concerns about Iran driving Israel, Arab states closer
* COLUMN-What Trump gets wrong about the Middle East
* Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman sees risks for renewed oil market surplus in later 2018
* ANALYSIS-Trump sets out Mideast vision: backing Arab strongmen against Iran
* Morocco court extends Samir refinery bid deadline - sources
* Moody's: Sub-Saharan Africa's recovery from foreign currency shortages to take time
* Algeria annual inflation to April at 7 pct - statistics office
* Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia", arming "dangerous terrorists"
* Morocco inflation rises to 0.3 pct in April - planning agency
* Egypt's interest rate hike to curb growth but not inflation, critics say
* Average yields on Egypt 5-, 10-year T-bonds jump after surprise rate hike -c.bank
* India could invest in Aramco IPO to strengthen ties
* NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources
* Bunge, ARASCO to jointly bid for Saudi state grains agency - sources
* Saudi Arabia buys 1.5 mln T feed barley in tender
* TABLE-UAE money supply growth picks up in April
* Aldar to build new site for Abu Dhabi's free trade zone for media (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)