MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24

DUBAI, May 24
* U.S. envoy endorses Libya's UN-backed govt in whirlwind visit to Tripoli
* Sudan accuses Egypt of backing rebels ahead of foreign minister's trip
* Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval
* Algeria, Saudi see OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation lasting in 2018
* Europeans, Arabs, Africans urge more peace talks in Libya after clashes
* OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Azerbaijan angers IBA creditors with offer of losses and delay
* Trump promotes his goal of Middle East peace, offers no details
* If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it's a secret so far
* Turkish May manufacturing confidence falls to 109.2 points - RTRS
* Islamic Development Bank to revamp, decentralise ops
* Russia beats Saudi as top China oil supplier for second month
* U.S. plan to sell oil reserves undermines OPEC supply management efforts
* Egypt detains ex-presidential candidate, latest in arrest series
* Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep finmin
* Egypt budget deficit down to 8 pct of GDP in first nine months of 2016-17
* Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 bln investment in Motiva by 2023
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi dollars overexcite Blackstone's investors
* Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Fitch: Saudi 1Q Deficit Narrows, Some Allowance Cuts Reversed
* Leejam Sports to file for 1 bln riyal IPO, targeting Q4 Riyadh listing-sources
* Saudi's Falih optimistic Iraq will fulfil oil cut commitment - al-Arabiya
* UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension
* Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement case
* Gulf bidders emerge for UASC-linked shipping unit - sources
* Abu Dhabi economy showing signs of recovery -official
* Amid regional strains, Qatar says hackers post fake comments by Emir
* National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln senior unsecured bonds
* Kuwait says agreement on oil output cuts must satisfy all parties
* Kuwait sovereign fund says it posted loss of $1 bln in 2015/16 year -KUNA
* Bahrain security forces raid home of Shi'ite spiritual leader
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking launches $400 mln sukuk with 7.875 pct profit rate - lead
* Bahrain Middle East Bank appoints Gaurav Baid as acting CEO
* Fitch rates Oman's upcoming Sukuk 'BBB(EXP)'