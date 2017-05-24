MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds after tumble on rates, Gulf swept by profit-taking

* Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as market awaits Fed policy cues

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf insurers drawn to bonds as sovereign issuance surges

* Middle East Crude-Weakens after Oman offers prompt oil

* COLUMN-Should OPEC worry about contango and backwardation? Kemp

* U.S. envoy endorses Libya's UN-backed govt in whirlwind visit to Tripoli

* Sudan accuses Egypt of backing rebels ahead of foreign minister's trip

* Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval

* Algeria, Saudi see OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation lasting in 2018

* Europeans, Arabs, Africans urge more peace talks in Libya after clashes

* OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months

* Azerbaijan angers IBA creditors with offer of losses and delay

* Trump promotes his goal of Middle East peace, offers no details

* If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it's a secret so far

* Turkish May manufacturing confidence falls to 109.2 points - RTRS

* Islamic Development Bank to revamp, decentralise ops

* Russia beats Saudi as top China oil supplier for second month

* U.S. plan to sell oil reserves undermines OPEC supply management efforts

EGYPT

* Egypt detains ex-presidential candidate, latest in arrest series

* Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep finmin

* Egypt budget deficit down to 8 pct of GDP in first nine months of 2016-17

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 bln investment in Motiva by 2023

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi dollars overexcite Blackstone's investors

* Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank

* Fitch: Saudi 1Q Deficit Narrows, Some Allowance Cuts Reversed

* Leejam Sports to file for 1 bln riyal IPO, targeting Q4 Riyadh listing-sources

* Saudi's Falih optimistic Iraq will fulfil oil cut commitment - al-Arabiya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension

* Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement case

* Gulf bidders emerge for UASC-linked shipping unit - sources

* Abu Dhabi economy showing signs of recovery -official

QATAR

* Amid regional strains, Qatar says hackers post fake comments by Emir

KUWAIT

* National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln senior unsecured bonds

* Kuwait says agreement on oil output cuts must satisfy all parties

* Kuwait sovereign fund says it posted loss of $1 bln in 2015/16 year -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain security forces raid home of Shi'ite spiritual leader

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking launches $400 mln sukuk with 7.875 pct profit rate - lead

* Bahrain Middle East Bank appoints Gaurav Baid as acting CEO

OMAN

* Fitch rates Oman's upcoming Sukuk 'BBB(EXP)' (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)