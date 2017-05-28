MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil

* Oil rebounds but ends week lower as OPEC cuts disappoint

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since May 1 on political uncertainty

* EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets up as traders bet reforms still afoot

* Egypt launches air raids in Libya after Christians killed

* Egypt launches second day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians

* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil

* OPEC, non-OPEC extend oil output cut by 9 months to fight glut

* In blow to Trump, U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban

* Iran's Khamenei says Saudis will fall, Rouhani calls for better ties

* Turkish security forces kill 29 Kurdish militants in clashes -governor's office

* Turkish economic confidence index rises 1.1 percent in May - stats institute

* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory

* Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli

* G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues

* Erdogan says EU presented Turkey with new 12-month diplomatic timetable

* Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership - Kremlin

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr

* Egypt blocks 21 websites for "terrorism" and "fake news"

* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to spend $18 bln on growth in the Americas -Motiva

* U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arms deal

* Hezbollah says Saudi on path to more bloodshed in Iran struggle

* Saudi Telecom's $500 mln tech fund expects first deal by Q4

* Zain Saudi appoints financial advisor for equity solutions

* BUZZ-Saudi crude exports set to drop to 8-month low -traders

* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Company renews 172.2 mln riyals credit facility agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Moody's changes rating outlook on UAE to stable from negative; affirms Aa2 issuer rating

* BRIEF-DP World in talks to acquire stake in Russian ports operator - FT, citing sources

* UAE says oil agreement will help to balance market - agency

* OMV, ADNOC agree to explore opportunities for cooperation

* BRIEF-Dana Gas board approves additional limited drilling activities after collections from Egypt

QATAR

* Iran's Rouhani calls for better Gulf ties in call with Qatar Emir

* TABLE-Qatar's April trade surplus more than doubled

* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch

* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute

* Qatar seeks to smooth ties with Gulf states after spat over "fake" criticism

* BUZZ-Qatar's Ezdan shares tumble on shareholders' approval to de-list

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Government of Kuwait's Aa2 rating to stable from negative; affirms rating

* Kuwait to restart some units at Mina Abdulla refinery in June after maintenance

* Kuwait's Agility to pay $95 mln to settle U.S. civil case

* BRIEF-Noor Financial Investment clarifies media report on divesting stake in Pakistan's Meezan Bank

OMAN

* BRIEF-Eni pens MoU with Oman for oil and gas cooperation (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)