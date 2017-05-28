MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
* Oil rebounds but ends week lower as OPEC cuts disappoint
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since May 1 on political uncertainty
* EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets up as traders bet reforms still afoot
* Egypt launches air raids in Libya after Christians killed
* Egypt launches second day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians
* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil
* OPEC, non-OPEC extend oil output cut by 9 months to fight glut
* In blow to Trump, U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban
* Iran's Khamenei says Saudis will fall, Rouhani calls for better ties
* Turkish security forces kill 29 Kurdish militants in clashes -governor's office
* Turkish economic confidence index rises 1.1 percent in May - stats institute
* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory
* Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
* G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
* Erdogan says EU presented Turkey with new 12-month diplomatic timetable
* Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership - Kremlin
* Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr
* Egypt blocks 21 websites for "terrorism" and "fake news"
* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
* Saudi Aramco to spend $18 bln on growth in the Americas -Motiva
* U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arms deal
* Hezbollah says Saudi on path to more bloodshed in Iran struggle
* Saudi Telecom's $500 mln tech fund expects first deal by Q4
* Zain Saudi appoints financial advisor for equity solutions
* BUZZ-Saudi crude exports set to drop to 8-month low -traders
* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Company renews 172.2 mln riyals credit facility agreement
* BRIEF-Moody's changes rating outlook on UAE to stable from negative; affirms Aa2 issuer rating
* BRIEF-DP World in talks to acquire stake in Russian ports operator - FT, citing sources
* UAE says oil agreement will help to balance market - agency
* OMV, ADNOC agree to explore opportunities for cooperation
* BRIEF-Dana Gas board approves additional limited drilling activities after collections from Egypt
* Iran's Rouhani calls for better Gulf ties in call with Qatar Emir
* TABLE-Qatar's April trade surplus more than doubled
* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch
* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute
* Qatar seeks to smooth ties with Gulf states after spat over "fake" criticism
* BUZZ-Qatar's Ezdan shares tumble on shareholders' approval to de-list
* BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Government of Kuwait's Aa2 rating to stable from negative; affirms rating
* Kuwait to restart some units at Mina Abdulla refinery in June after maintenance
* Kuwait's Agility to pay $95 mln to settle U.S. civil case
* BRIEF-Noor Financial Investment clarifies media report on divesting stake in Pakistan's Meezan Bank
* BRIEF-Eni pens MoU with Oman for oil and gas cooperation (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)