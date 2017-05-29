MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets to consolidate, technicals weak; Egypt faces resistance

* Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week highs, political tensions support

* Egypt launches 2nd day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians

* Fierce clashes as rival factions battle in Libyan capital

* Iraqi forces launch operation to seize last Islamic State enclave in Mosul

* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory

* U.N. warns of 'walking into another Gaza crisis with eyes wide open'

* Migrants who clung to boat rescued off Libya, seven bodies found -officials

* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute

* Suicide bomber wounds several Lebanese soldiers in north -security sources

* Tunisia confiscates property of businessmen arrested for graft

* Turkish NBA star tweets 'you can't catch me' at arrest warrant report -

* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil

* UAE minister warns Gulf alliance faces a major crisis

Egypt

* Egypt blocks financial newspaper website, widening media blackout

* Egypt says historic foreign investment inflows seen since rate hike

* Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt procures 2.9 mln/T local wheat since start of season

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10

* Saudi foreign assets keep falling in April amid heavy overseas borrowing

* Descendants of Saudi Wahhabism founder distance themselves from Qatar

* ANALYSIS-In Aramco IPO pitch, Canada plays up its natural resources expertise

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in April

United Arab Emirates

* Dubai's DSI to put aside almost 1 bln dirhams for debt payments -sources

* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments appoints Raed Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity

* BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO

Qatar

* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch

Oman

* BUZZ-Oman tells oil producers to respect output cut extension

Bahrain

* Families of five Bahrainis say burial of loved ones without their consent a crime

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba updates on line 6 expansion project