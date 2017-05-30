MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment

* Strong start to summer driving season pushes US oil towards $50

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs as geopolitical concerns support

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower; ADNOC adjusts July allocations

* Good atmosphere but nothing new in EU talks with Erdogan, sources say

* Iraq's Etihad Food Ind negotiating long-term raw sugar deals

* Iranian hardliners accuse Rouhani of voter fraud, interference

* Turkcell restructures EUR 500 mln swap transaction from China Development Bank

* Iraq to study privatisation of petrol stations -oil ministry

* Iraq may consider hedging crude production

EGYPT

* Egypt to press ahead with air strikes after Christians attacked

* Egypt issues NGO law, cracking down on dissent

* Egypt foreign minister calls Libyan militant camps a direct threat

* Egypt's parliament votes to postpone capital gains tax three years

* Trial of Egyptian rights lawyer with presidential ambitions starts

* Yields on Egypt 3-year and 7-year T-bonds rise -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet reaffirms cooperation with other major oil producers -statement

* Saudi's CMA announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance shares

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank picks JPMorgan to advise on merger -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai to raise around $500 mln in first funding phase for metro extension -sources

KUWAIT

* Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage

OMAN

* Oman Hotels and Tourism plans 100 mln rials investment in new hotels (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)