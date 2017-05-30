MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Strong start to summer driving season pushes US oil towards $50
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs as geopolitical concerns support
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower; ADNOC adjusts July allocations
* Good atmosphere but nothing new in EU talks with Erdogan, sources say
* Iraq's Etihad Food Ind negotiating long-term raw sugar deals
* Iranian hardliners accuse Rouhani of voter fraud, interference
* Turkcell restructures EUR 500 mln swap transaction from China Development Bank
* Iraq to study privatisation of petrol stations -oil ministry
* Iraq may consider hedging crude production
* Egypt to press ahead with air strikes after Christians attacked
* Egypt issues NGO law, cracking down on dissent
* Egypt foreign minister calls Libyan militant camps a direct threat
* Egypt's parliament votes to postpone capital gains tax three years
* Trial of Egyptian rights lawyer with presidential ambitions starts
* Yields on Egypt 3-year and 7-year T-bonds rise -c.bank
* Saudi cabinet reaffirms cooperation with other major oil producers -statement
* Saudi's CMA announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance shares
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank picks JPMorgan to advise on merger -sources
* Dubai to raise around $500 mln in first funding phase for metro extension -sources
* Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage
* Oman Hotels and Tourism plans 100 mln rials investment in new hotels (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)