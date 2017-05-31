MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, Qatar underperforms as Ezdan plunges again
* Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold drifts from one-month peak on Fed rate hike concerns
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as July trade slows
* U.S. starts providing weapons to Syrian Kurds -source
* Oman mediating between Yemenis over U.N. peace plan- official
* Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria
* UN urges Algeria, Morocco to release trapped Syrian refugees
* Rouhani faces pressure to improve human rights in Iran
* Foreign visitors to Turkey rise in April for first time in 2 years -data
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks slip off two-year high, rand down 1 pct
* Turkish central bank sees loan quality improving due to economic recovery
* Egypt has bought 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat since start of season
* Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian farm and animal product imports
* Path cleared for Congress to consider U.S. arms sale to Riyadh -State Dept
* Moody's affirms ratings of five UAE banks and changes outlook to stable from negative on four
* Moody's changes ratings outlook on Mubadala, IPIC and Etisalat to stable from negative; affirms ratings
* ADNOC finalises jet fuel term at a lower premium - traders
* Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks
* Moody's affirms Qatar National Bank's deposit ratings at Aa3; outlook changed to stable from negative
* Moody's downgrades Qatar Petroleum to Aa3, Industries Qatar to A1; stable outlook
* Moody's affirms ratings on two Kuwaiti banks and changes outlook to stable from negative
* Kuwait's KFH denies media reports on Kuwait Central Bank seeking due diligence assessment
* Trial of leading Bahraini activist postponed - rights group
* Oman Oil mandates banks for revolving credit facility -sources (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)