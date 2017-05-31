MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, Qatar underperforms as Ezdan plunges again

* Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold drifts from one-month peak on Fed rate hike concerns

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as July trade slows

* U.S. starts providing weapons to Syrian Kurds -source

* Oman mediating between Yemenis over U.N. peace plan- official

* Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria

* UN urges Algeria, Morocco to release trapped Syrian refugees

* Rouhani faces pressure to improve human rights in Iran

* Foreign visitors to Turkey rise in April for first time in 2 years -data

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks slip off two-year high, rand down 1 pct

* Turkish central bank sees loan quality improving due to economic recovery

EGYPT

* Egypt has bought 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat since start of season

* Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian farm and animal product imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Path cleared for Congress to consider U.S. arms sale to Riyadh -State Dept

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's affirms ratings of five UAE banks and changes outlook to stable from negative on four

* Moody's changes ratings outlook on Mubadala, IPIC and Etisalat to stable from negative; affirms ratings

* ADNOC finalises jet fuel term at a lower premium - traders

QATAR

* Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks

* Moody's affirms Qatar National Bank's deposit ratings at Aa3; outlook changed to stable from negative

* Moody's downgrades Qatar Petroleum to Aa3, Industries Qatar to A1; stable outlook

KUWAIT

* Moody's affirms ratings on two Kuwaiti banks and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Kuwait's KFH denies media reports on Kuwait Central Bank seeking due diligence assessment

BAHRAIN

* Trial of leading Bahraini activist postponed - rights group

OMAN

* Oman Oil mandates banks for revolving credit facility -sources (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)