DUBAI, July 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks start new month on firm footing, bonds under pressure
* Oil prices edge up on first drop in U.S. drilling in months
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. Independence day holiday
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Doha down as diplomatic deadline looms, Saudi extends MSCI rally
* Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches
* Arab foreign ministers to discuss Qatar in Cairo on Wednesday
* Kuwait seeks extension for deadline of demands on Qatar
* Saudi Arabia and allies give Qatar two more days to accept demands
* Three car bombs target Damascus, 20 killed
* Turkish June trade deficit narrows 8.6 percent - ministry
* ICL says level of damage caused by desert spill still unknown
* Two ruling party officials, 13 militants killed in southeast Turkey
* Iran to sign new IPC gas deal with Total for South Pars on Monday
* Two suspected al Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike
* Partners in Israel's Tamar raise gas reserves estimate by 13 pct
* Fire destroys Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, kills one
* Morocco GDP rises 4.8 percent yr/yr in Q2, forecast to slow 4.1 percent in Q3
* El Al Airlines board approves purchase of smaller rival Israir
* Assad appears on Syrian currency for first time
* Iraqis prepare to celebrate Mosul victory blocks away from raging battles
* U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reinforce front lines in Raqqa
EGYPT
* Egypt attracts $9.8 bln foreign investment in debt instruments in 2016/17
* Egypt's GASC buys 20,000 tonnes of soyoil in tender
* Yields fall on Egypt's 10-yr bonds, rise on 6-month, 1-yr bills
* Egyptian court sentences 20 to death for killing policemen
* BRIEF-EFG Hermes to manage Ahli United Bank funds
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi April imports drop 3.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up
* Saudi Arabia halts Belgian poultry, egg imports over bird flu
* BRIEF-Suadi's Bupa Arabia renews health insurance contract with SABIC
* BRIEF-Saudi's Sipchem resumes operations at VAM plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* U.S. lifts laptop restriction for flights from Abu Dhabi
* MEDIA-Dubai's Jumeirah Group confirms departure of CEO - Arabian Business
QATAR
* Qatar will inform Kuwait of response to demands on Monday -foreign minister
* Qatar stock index sinks 3.1 pct before deadline in diplomatic crisis
* Qatar says Arab states' demands "made to be rejected", says open to talks
* Qatar reaffirms commitment to all bilateral energy, industry pacts - minister
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba lays first concrete in potline 6 foundation
* BRIEF-Bahrain's GFH appoints SICO as market maker to acquire treasury shares
KUWAIT
* Kuwait banks don't plan to withdraw Qatar deposits -official source
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Mezzan Holding says total exposure to Qatar 21 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Ahli United Bank says exposure to Qatar 21 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank says exposure to Qatar 66.7 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank says exposure to Qatari banks 4 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait says total exposure to Qatar 44 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank says total exposure to Qatar $40 mln
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House says exposure to Qatar 31 mln dinars
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank says exposure to Qatar 32.8 mln dinars
