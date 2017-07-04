DUBAI, July 4 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US, European gains,
dollar hovers near 7-week high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreign funds bolster Qatar, Saudi edges up
* Oil prices dip ahead of U.S. holiday after 8 days of gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up, but pegged close to seven-week
lows
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks start July on strong note
* US-backed forces breach Raqqa's old city in Syria,
coalition says
* Syrian army announces ceasefire in south ahead of Astana
talks
* Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights
to be lifted on July 5
* Moroccan government needs more studies on currency reform,
premier says
* Germany's Gabriel urges Gulf deal to end financing of
terrorism
* Islamic State cornered in Mosul as Iraq prepares victory
celebrations
* Saudi Arabia, allies give Qatar two more days to accept
demands
* Sovereign funds' corporate acquisitions triple in Q2 2017
* Total marks Iran return with South Pars gas deal
* Iraq has right to achieve oil output in line with reserves
- minister
* Abraaj Group says plans to buy Kenyan coffee chain Java
House
EGYPT
* Egypt says foreign minister discussed Qatar with U.S.
Secretary of State
* Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills rise
* Egypt awards gold mining tender to four companies
* POLL-Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates
on Thursday
* Egypt cancels 5-year treasury bond auction on Monday
-central bank
* Fuel price hike to add 3-4.5 percentage points to Egypt's
inflation
* Fitch says Egypt banks' foreign-currency liquidity to
improve as transfer cap ends
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king to skip G20 summit - German govt spokesman
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks
collapse -sources
* Etihad hub Abu Dhabi International sees slower passenger
growth this year
* U.S. lifts laptop restriction for flights from Abu Dhabi
* Passenger traffic at Dubai International up 1.9 pct in May
* UAE's Dana Gas will try again to hold call on sukuk
restructuring
* Former Drake & Scull chief sells most of Depa stake - The
National
* Dubai crude June average at $46.472/bbl, lowest in 7
months
QATAR
* Qatar cuts June crude prices to 7-month low - sources
* Qatar's Emir to visit France in late summer -French
presidency
* Qatar Airways launches new routes after Gulf crisis snips
network
* Four former Barclays bankers in court over Qatari deal
* Qatar riyal back near peg as local banks assert control,
cool speculation
* Qatari envoy in Kuwait to give answer to Arab states'
demands - Al Jazeera
* Qatar central bank suspends monthly T-bill auction -source
OMAN
* Fitch Revises 5 Omani Banks Outlooks to Negative; Affirms
6 IDRs
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)