FOREX-Yen gains as Korean tensions curb risk, C$ near 10-month high
DUBAI, July 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cowed by Korea tensions, await Fed minutes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back sharply, banks hit hard; most of region weak
* Oil prices firm on rising political risk, but ample supply caps gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on N. Korea tensions, Fed minutes in focus
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken; India steps up spot purchases
* Qatar shows mettle, offers compromise as Gulf states prepare meeting
* Canada orders seizure of oil tanker carrying crude from Iraqi Kurdistan
* Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar decision -MENA
* Regulators step in to save Etisalat Nigeria from collapse
* VW resumes Iran exports, picks Mammut Khodro as partner
* Total nears deal to invest up to $2 bln in Iran's petrochemical industry
* Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defmin
* Turkey's 2017 GDP growth will exceed 4.5 percent, deputy PM says
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 5-15 shipment
* Egypt extends state of emergency as roadside explosion kills three policemen
* Egypt's parliament passes 2017-18 budget
* Egypt has over three months worth of vegoil reserves -ministry
* Egypt's non-oil business activity contracts for 21st month in June -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabian Airlines hopes U.S. will lift laptop ban by July 19 -SPA
* Saudi Aramco, France's Total study mixed feed cracker - sources
* Saudi private sector growth slows to eight-month low in June -PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE'S ADNOC cuts June Murban crude price to 7-month low
* Dubai Investments in talks to acquire Union Properties' stake in Emicool
* DAMAC appoints former HSBC executive to speed up UK and Europe expansion
* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA eyes direct private equity investments as returns slow
* UAE non-oil growth accelerates but employment, exports sluggish -PMI
QATAR
* Moody's changes Qatar's outlook to negative, affirms Aa3 rating
* Qatar Petroleum says plans legal action against ADNOC
* Qatar's response to Arab demands in line with state sovereignty- foreign minister
* Qatar raises gas capacity amid Gulf dispute
* Qatar c.bank sells 1 billion riyals of T-bills at monthly auction
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman April bank lending growth slows further, lowest since 2008 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)
* Canadian dollar firm on rising expectations of BoC rate hike
