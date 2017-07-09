DUBAI, July 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise as investors place Fed bets after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi steel, cement strong on export tariff cuts in otherwise weak region

* Oil prices drop 3 percent on rising global supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month low as U.S. jobs rise makes rate hike likely

* Erdogan says Turkey will respond to any threats on its border

* Amnesty urges leaders to stand up to Turkish rights violations

* Partial ceasefire deal reached in Syria, in Trump's first peace effort

* U.N. deputy Syria envoy hopeful for southwest ceasefire deal

* UK's Johnson arrives in Middle East to help ease Qatar tension

* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies to Saudi

* Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, IS vows 'fight until death'

* OPEC delegates encouraged by Russian comments on adjusting oil cut deal

* Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands void, vow more measures

* Royal Air Maroc expects U.S. laptop ban to end by July 19 -official

* Arab states plan regional payment and settlement system

* INTERVIEW-Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid

EGYPT

* In surprise move, Egypt hikes key interest rates again

* Egypt's deputy finance minister sees rate hike as temporary

* Egyptian police kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants

* Egypt's GASC says buys 115,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Average yields mixed on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills

* Egypt hikes electricity prices but extends subsidies three more years

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs meet

* Japan to raise crude storage capacity for Saudi Aramco by 30 pct

* Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack

* Saudi Aramco says oil reserves steady, output at record ahead of IPO

* Drop in Saudi central bank's foreign assets slows in May

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in May

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Dana Gas aims to propose new sukuk terms in coming weeks

* Amid Dana debacle, Islamic finance seeks safeguards against illegality claims

QATAR

* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies to Saudi

* U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify -State Dept

* Egypt and Russia's foreign ministers discuss Qatar

* $1 bln headache for Airbus as Qatar cancels 4 jets

* Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar

* Qatar Airways set to start buying shares in American Airlines

* World-beating wealth props up Qatar against Arab sanctions

* FACTBOX-Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role during Gulf rift

* Qatar Airways joins major MidEast rivals in lifting laptop ban on U.S. flights

* BRIEF-Moody's changes ratings outlook of Qatari project finance issuers to negative; affirms ratings

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman inflation slows sharply in June

(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)