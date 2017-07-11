PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
DUBAI, July 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East follows global shares up, strong Q2 boosts Saudi
* Oil rises on firm short-term demand outlook; overall market still weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as market awaits rate hike cues
* U.S., UK, Kuwait urge swift negotiated solution to Qatar crisis
* Arab states seek to step up pressure on Qatar over 2013 accord
* Tough road ahead, even as IS grip on Mosul and Raqqa falters
* UN lauds US-Russian truce in Syria, but warns on partition risk
* Syrian army, militias attack rebels in southeast desert
* Iran: US-Russia ceasefire deal should be expanded to cover all Syria
* IMF says Morocco ready for currency reform, but delay 'not a problem'
* Top Iran oil tanker firm NITC says shipments to Europe increasing
* Iran plans 14 oil and gas exploration tenders
* Iraq buys about 50,000 T wheat from Australia -trade
* Libya's humanitarian situation must be factor in any talk of curbing oil output-NOC
* Yemen cholera cases pass 300,000 mark, ICRC says
EGYPT
* Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week -CBC
* Egypt will continue export ban on rice during coming season
* Egypt's inflation rises again, and is expected to keep going up
* Average yields on Egypt's three- and seven T-bonds rise amid high foreign buying
* Egypt imported 5.58 mln tonnes of wheat in 2016-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco gets approval to set up companies for energy industrial city
* London High Court rejects bid to halt British arms sales to Saudi
* Aramco CEO sees oil supply shortage as investments, discoveries drop
* Four Saudis sentenced to death in Yemen for 2014 beheadings
* MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires ex-JPMorgan exec as new CEO of Saudi office
* Saudi's Sadara Chemical starts propylene glycol plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates cuts flights to Angola over revenue repatriation issues
* Etisalat to exit Nigeria after regulators intervene - Reuters News
* ADNOC launches rare condensate import tender following Qatari crisis -sources
* Abu Dhabi oil firm ADNOC catches regional listing bug
* Gulf Navigation to issue $250 million sukuk by early September - CEO
QATAR
* Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal
* Qatar LNG flows unaffected by crisis -Shell
* Qatar says exports, including LNG, not affected by Gulf boycott
* Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions
* After Iran move, Total seen in pole position to snap up Qatar gas deals
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab sentenced to two years in jail
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Equate takes ethylene unit offline for repairs
* Kuwait's Wataniya Airways to resume operations on Tuesday: KUNA
OMAN
* Oman to start processing gas from Khazzan in early Sept (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)
