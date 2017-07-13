MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds rally as markets bet on glacial Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Confidence in banking sector ahead of Fed testimony supports Middle East

* Oil prices dip as OPEC expects less demand for its crude

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after Yellen hints at only gradual tightening

* Middle East Crude-Sept light crude trade at premiums

* U.S. Democrats introduce new bill on Russia and Iran sanctions

* Top U.S. diplomat ends talks in Gulf; no sign Qatar crisis resolved

* UK government declines to publish review on funding of extremism

* S&P warns more sovereign downgrades likely this year

* Sudan halts talks with U.S. after decision on lifting sanctions postponed

* As Qatar row smoulders, world markets tot up dependence on Gulf petrodollars

* Global sovereign credit cycle seen improving - Fitch

Egypt

* U.S. confirms it has lifted laptop ban on EgyptAir flights

* Egypt to halt flour subsidy and cut wheat imports by up to 10 pct

* Egypt's Eastern Co raises cigarette prices on higher import costs

* Fitch: Egypt's Budget, Energy Price Rises Show Fiscal Commitment

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Ma'aden to develop Mansourah, Massarah gold mine- sources

* Saudi crown prince discusses defence ties with Turkish minister

* Saudis to cut Aug oil exports to lowest level this year - source

United Arab Emirates

* ADNOC stalls diesel term talks because of fuel uncertainty after Qatar spat

* Goldman, JPMorgan, HSBC vie for lead roles in listing UAE's ADNOC unit -sources

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 10

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

Qatar

* American Airlines says Qatar Airways refiles for clearance to buy stake

* Qatargas asks suppliers to set up local offices amid Arab boycott

* France's Le Drian to visit Gulf states, seeks to help ease Qatar tensions

* Turkey sent some 200 cargo planes to Qatar since dispute began - minister

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Kuwait

* Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO seeks $300 million loan –sources

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

Bahrain

* Fitch Upgrades GFH to 'B'; Outlook Positive

Oman

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)