MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 14

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks muted as China data disappoints

* MIDEAST STOCKS-State funds support Saudi, GFH Financial boosts Dubai

* Oil markets cautious as rising U.S. output undermines OPEC supply cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds up on higher U.S. bond yields

* 10-Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing more than 450

* Lebanon’s president welcomes Hariri’s plans to return

* Erdogan swipes at Russia, U.S. missions in Syria

* U.S. court lets Trump travel ban go partially into effect

* OPEC, allies unlikely to delay decision on oil cut extension

* UK’s Johnson makes fuller apology for remarks on jailed aid worker in Iran

* Iran sticks to key limits of nuclear deal -U.N. watchdog report

* AIRSHOW-Dubai pressures Airbus as A380 order hopes fizzle

* ANALYSIS-Fears for Lebanese economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade

EGYPT

* Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg

* Egypt central bank says foreign currency inflows to bank system $80 bln since float

* Egypt aims to finalise new gold mining contracts by end of 2017

* Egypt says no gas deals with Israel until arbitration cases resolved

* Egypt sells 692.9 mln euros in euro-denominated T-bills auction -C.bank

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lebanese patriarch makes historic Saudi visit amid Hariri crisis

* Saudi anti-graft detainees will get due process -Saudi U.N. envoy

* Value of Saudi sovereign fund jumps amid market turmoil

* Saudi Arabia to host “expanded” Syrian opposition conference

* Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain

* Saudi’s Saleh Al-Amoudi currency exchange suspended from trade -c.bank

* BRIEF-Jabal Omar converts 3 bln riyals Ministry of Finance loan to sharia-complaint

* Saudi-led coalition wants Yemen weapons checks strengthened before main port reopens

* Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project

* Aramco plans to spend $300 bln over 10 years in upstream oil and gas -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC to float at least 10 pct of fuel distribution business

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation edges up in October

* British judge to issue ruling on $700 mln Dana Gas sukuk case soon

* AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp

* UAE energy minister: no need to delay decision on extending production cuts

* AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing new order

* UAE’s Dana Gas profit boosted by financial settlement with KRG

* BRIEF-China Petroleum Engineering’s unit signs contract worth about $1.5 bln with Abu Dhabi National Oil’s unit

* UAE’s ADNOC says will expand upstream capacity to 3.5 mln/bbl per day

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Proprties’ Q3 net profit drop by almost a fifth

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit falls

KUWAIT

* Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss Gulf crisis in Kuwait

* Kuwait banks told to examine Saudi accounts after arrests -sources

* AIRSHOW-Kuwait’s Alafco finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets

OMAN

* Oman’s Duqm Refinery to seek $6 bln bank funding soon - sources

* Oman oil minister: confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)