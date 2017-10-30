MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kurdish leader Barzani resigns after independence vote backfires
* Rouhani says Iran will keep producing missiles, state TV reports
* Turkey’s Q3 growth seen at 9.6 pct, may be double-digit -minister
* Iraq boosts southern ports oil export capacity to 4.6 mln bpd -statement
* Average yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills
* IFC and banks close $653 mln in funding for Egypt solar plants
* Saudi foreign reserves continue slide, lowest since April 2011
* Saudi’s SABIC Q3 net profit up 10.7 pct on higher prices, sales
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in September
* MEDIA-Warburg Pincus in talks with DP World to sell stake in Gangavaram Port - Mint
* Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal to open by Q4 2019, construction 86 pct complete
* TABLE-UAE September inflation rebounds to 1.1 pct on food, transport
* Qatar emir says open to Trump-hosted talks over Gulf crisis - CBS
* Qatar says oil moving towards fair price -KUNA news agency
* TABLE-Kuwait August bank lending growth slows but money supply picks up
* Zain Group third quarter net income falls 7 percent
* Bahrain foreign minister calls for freezing Qatar out of GCC
* Moody's places Omantel's Baa2 rating on review for downgrade