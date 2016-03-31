Mideast funds positive on bonds, lukewarm on stocks-survey

* Biggest balance in favour of fixed income since May 2015 * Global monetary trends, oil prices behind shift * GCC equities markets lack catalyst for continued rally * Devaluation causes big shift in favour of Egypt * Negative on Qatar as stocks go ex-dividend By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers have turned bullish towards fixed income and less positive on equities as they prepare for an economic slowdown in the Gulf this year, a monthly Reuters survey shows. The most recent survey of 14 leading fund managers, conducted over the past 10 days, found 29 percent expecting to raise their fixed income allocations to the region over the next three months and 14 percent to reduce them. At the same time, 7 percent anticipate raising their equity allocations and 14 percent reducing them. That is the survey's biggest balance in favour of fixed income relative to equities since May 2015. In last month's survey, 36 percent of managers expected to increase exposure to Middle East equities, while 7 percent foresaw cutting it. The figures for fixed income were 21 percent and 21 percent. The shift towards fixed income is partly due to global monetary policy trends. "On top of the Bank of Japan's move into negative rates territory and the European Central Bank's expansion of quantitative easing purchases, the U.S. Federal Reserve has also pushed out its tightening schedule," said Sachin Mohindra, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD. But it is also due to a partial rebound of oil prices to around $40 a barrel from below $30. At current price levels, Gulf governments still face heavy pressure on their finances and austerity steps will slow economies this year, but a panic over the sustainability of their economic models has eased for now. Improved sentiment towards Gulf Cooperation Council assets in general can be seen in regional bond yields - an April 2023 sukuk from state-owned utility Saudi Electric is now trading at 3.55 percent, down more than 1 percentage point from its peak in late January - and a rebound of most GCC currencies in the forwards market, as devaluation fears dissipate. Meanwhile, many managers think the rebound of Gulf stock markets in response to the oil price recovery has mostly ended, as investors focus on upcoming first-quarter earnings announcements and the fact that the economic environment will remain difficult this year. "In specific UAE and in general GCC markets witnessed positive moves during the last stage. However, momentum faded out through the last two weeks due to a lack of positive market news," said Tamer Mustafa, vice-president for asset management at the United Arab Emirates' Union National Bank. "In my opinion, markets need a new catalyst to continue the upward trend." He said such a catalyst could be the April 17 Doha meeting among oil producers to discuss an output freeze. However, many analysts think any freeze would probably not boost oil prices further, especially since Iran appears unlikely to restrain its output. First-quarter corporate earnings in the GCC will not necessarily boost the markets. "Q1/2016 results will have neutral effect on the relevant equity markets as most major companies will try and match last year's same-period results, but probably show lower than Q4/2015 results," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities. EGYPT Among individual equity markets, an improvement in sentiment towards Egypt is the most striking result in the survey. Thirty-six percent of managers now expect to raise their Egyptian equity allocations in the next three months and 7 percent to reduce them. That is the most positive balance towards Egypt since December. Last month, 21 percent expected to cut their exposure there and 7 percent to raise it. The survey confirms that this month's devaluation of the Egyptian pound has had a fundamental impact in improving sentiment towards Egypt, although it has by no means resolved the country's longstanding hard currency shortage and more depreciation may be on the way. "Investors are more confident to allocate money to the country," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. Managers turned negative on balance towards Qatar in the latest survey; 7 percent now expect to increase equities exposure there and 21 percent to lower it. In the last survey, the figures were 14 percent on each side. Qatar is often bought because of its high dividend yields, but many stocks are now going ex-dividend, temporarily reducing the market's attraction - a phenomenon which tends to occur every year. SURVEY RESULTS 1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11 2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 8 3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity allocations to the following countries in the next three months? a) United Arab Emirates INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10 b) Qatar INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10 c) Saudi Arabia INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10 d) Egypt INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 8 e) Turkey INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 12 f) Kuwait INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 11 NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Schroders Middle East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Rasmala Investment Bank. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)