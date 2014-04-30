FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East funds become more cautious on UAE -survey
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Middle East funds become more cautious on UAE -survey

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Managers still positive on regional equities in general
    * Wary of fixed income as U.S. economy strengthens
    * But opinion shifts towards cutting allocations to UAE
stocks
    * Reflation trade ending; rising tide will no longer lift
all
    * Signs of confidence in Turkey starting to return

    By Azza Al Arabi And Nadine Wehbe
    DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers have
become more cautious about stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates because of concern that Dubai may be overheating, a
monthly Reuters survey shows.
    The survey of 15 leading investment managers, conducted over
the past 10 days, found they are still bullish about the
region's stock markets in general: 33 percent expect to increase
their Middle East equity allocations in the next three months,
and only 13 percent to decrease them. 
    "Markets continue to be motivated by retail investors who
are awash with liquidity and have few avenues to park their
cash," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at
Saudi Arabian investment firm MASIC.
    "As long as corporate results remain healthy, liquidity is
high and global markets don't surprise on the downside, then
Gulf markets should do quite well in the coming quarter."
    The survey, conducted by Trading Middle East, a Reuters
forum for market professionals, also showed that signs of a
strengthening U.S. economy and the approach of higher U.S.
interest rates are keeping managers wary of fixed income.
    Thirteen percent of managers expect to increase their
allocations to Middle East fixed income in the next three
months, while 33 percent foresee decreasing them; that compares
with ratios of 7 percent and 20 percent in last month's survey.
    <----------------------------------------------------------
    Graphic of survey results:  link.reuters.com/veq88v
    ---------------------------------------------------------->
    
    VOLATILITY
    Sentiment towards equity investment in the UAE, where the
Dubai market is up 51 percent year-to-date, has
deteriorated, however.
    Twenty-seven percent of managers in the latest survey expect
to raise their UAE equity allocations, while 40 percent expect
to reduce them. That is a major swing from the March survey,
when 40 percent were bullish and only 20 percent bearish.
    The April survey marks the first time since last September
that the ratio of managers who are bearish on UAE equities
exceeds the ratio of bullish ones.
    While many managers are still positive on the UAE for the
long term, they think stock valuations have climbed so high that
a rise of the entire market can no longer be counted upon,
making it more important to pick individual stocks.
    "The forecast is for the market volatility to increase as
markets have witnessed a continued rise over the past year
(specifically the UAE), and it is our view the 'reflation trade'
is done," said V. Gowribalan, head of asset management at Ahli
Bank Oman.
    He added, "We see value in investing within the GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) equity space and identify Saudi, Qatar and
Oman to be value propositions with select pockets in the UAE. 
    "But we prefer now to moderate our portfolio 'beta' as we
see an end to the rising tide which lifted all."
    The most clearly bullish stock market in the survey is
Egypt, where 40 percent expect to boost allocations and none
intends to reduce them.
    This is because of hopes that a victory by former army chief
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in May 26-27 presidential elections will
lead to more political stability and an economic recovery,
despite continued social tensions.
    The survey also suggested that funds' confidence in Turkey
might be starting to return, after a long period in which they
pulled money out of the country because of political
instability, weakening growth and a sliding lira currency.
    Thirteen percent of managers expected to raise their equity
allocations to Turkey while 7 percent expected to cut them - the
first time that the bulls outnumbered the bears since the survey
was launched last September. 
        
    SURVEY RESULTS    
    
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
    
    INCREASE - 5        DECREASE - 2        SAME - 8    
    
    2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
    
    INCREASE - 2        DECREASE - 5        SAME - 8        
    3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
    
    a) United Arab Emirates
        INCREASE - 4        DECREASE - 6        SAME - 5        
    b) Qatar
        INCREASE - 6        DECREASE - 2        SAME - 7
    
    c) Saudi Arabia    
        INCREASE - 5        DECREASE - 2        SAME - 8
    
    d) Egypt
        INCREASE - 6        DECREASE - 0        SAME - 9
    
    e) Turkey    
        INCREASE - 2        DECREASE - 1        SAME - 12       
                            
    f) Kuwait    
        INCREASE - 2        DECREASE - 1        SAME - 12
    
    NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Rayan Investment LLC;
Al Mal Capital; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment
House; Mashreq Bank; Naeem Financial Investments; National Bank
of Abu Dhabi; Rasmala Investment Bank; Mohammed Alsubeaei & Sons
Investment Co (MASIC); Schroders Middle East; Securities and
Investment Co of Bahrain; Amwal Qatar.

 (Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
