TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on Saudi equities

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers have turned slightly positive towards bonds while becoming negative on balance towards Saudi Arabian equities because of tough austerity policies there, a monthly Reuters poll found. For the full story, click SURVEY RESULTS 1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 12 2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 8 3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity allocations to the following countries in the next three months? a) United Arab Emirates INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10 b) Qatar INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9 c) Saudi Arabia INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 8 d) Egypt INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11 e) Turkey INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11 f) Kuwait INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 11 NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Waha Capital. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)