a year ago
TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on Saudi equities
September 29, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on Saudi equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers have turned
slightly positive towards bonds while becoming negative on
balance towards Saudi Arabian equities because of tough
austerity policies there, a monthly Reuters poll found. 
    For the full story, click 
        
    SURVEY RESULTS
        
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
    
    INCREASE - 2     DECREASE - 0     SAME - 12

2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall
fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?

    INCREASE - 4     DECREASE - 2     SAME - 8

3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity
allocations to the following countries in the next three months?
    
    a) United Arab Emirates
    INCREASE - 3  DECREASE - 1  SAME - 10

    b) Qatar
    INCREASE - 1  DECREASE - 4  SAME - 9
    
    c) Saudi Arabia
    INCREASE - 2  DECREASE - 4  SAME - 8

    d) Egypt
    INCREASE - 1  DECREASE -  2 SAME - 11 

    e) Turkey
    INCREASE - 1  DECREASE - 2  SAME - 11  

    f) Kuwait
    INCREASE - 0  DECREASE - 3  SAME - 11
    
    NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Al Mal
Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital;
Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank
of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders
Middle East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Waha
Capital.

 (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

