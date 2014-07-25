FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO calls for humanitarian corridor to evacuate Gaza wounded
July 25, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

WHO calls for humanitarian corridor to evacuate Gaza wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Friday for a humanitarian corridor to be set up in Gaza to allow aid workers to evacuate the wounded and bring in life-saving medicines.

In a statement, the U.N. health agency said that four hospitals, including al Aqsa hospital in the coastal strip, had been damaged in the conflict that began on July 8 when Israel launched air strikes, followed by a ground invasion.

“WHO calls for the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the injured, as well as for the supply of life-saving medicines. The humanitarian corridor should extend to protect the safe passage of patients to access crossing points and exit outside the Gaza Strip for medical care.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Larry King

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
