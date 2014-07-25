Air France says resumes flights to Tel Aviv

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Air France said on Friday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv later in the day, the latest major airline to lift a ban on flights to Israel imposed earlier in the week over security concerns.

The airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main hub.

German airline Lufthansa said earlier on Friday it was resuming flights to Israel from Saturday. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)