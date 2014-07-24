EASA to lift recommendation to avoid flying to Tel Aviv -spokesman

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s aviation regulator on Thursday will cancel its warning that recommends airlines do not fly to Israel, after the Federal Aviation Authority cleared U.S. carriers to resume flights.

“We are about to lift the recommendation to avoid flying to the Tel Aviv airport,” said Dominique Fouda, a spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The FAA earlier in the day said it would allow U.S. carriers Delta, United and American unit US Airways to resume flights to Israel’s commercial capital.

On Tuesday it had issued a ban on U.S. carriers from flying to Tel Aviv after a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza fell close to Ben Gurion International Airport. EASA later published its own recommendation and ultimately, 30 foreign airlines cancelled flights to Israel the last two days. (Writing by Steven Scheer; editing by Crispian Balmer)