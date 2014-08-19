FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas threatens to aim further attacks at Israel's airport
August 19, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Hamas threatens to aim further attacks at Israel's airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The armed wing of the Hamas Islamist militant group that dominates Gaza threatened on Wednesday to aim more rocket fire at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and cautioned international airlines to avoid it.

Citing Israel’s air strikes in Gaza that have killed three people after rockets were fired at Israel in breach of a truce, a Hamas commander said in a statement the group “has decided to respond to the Israeli aggression,” by making the airport a “target of attack” for the day.

Hamas said earlier it had fired a rocket at the airport, at a time when dozens of rockets were shot at southern Israel and the Tel Aviv area. There were no reported casualties in those strikes.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Chris Reese

