Ban "shocked and appalled" by shelling of Gaza school
July 24, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Ban "shocked and appalled" by shelling of Gaza school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said he was appalled by the shelling of a U.N. school in the Gaza Strip on Thursday and made a vehement plea for both sides to end the conflict.

“I was shocked and appalled by what has happened in Beit Hanoun,” Ban told reporters, referring to the northern Gaza town where the attack, in which at least 15 people died according to Gaza authorities, took place.

“It is totally unacceptable,” he said in Cairo, before sitting down for talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

