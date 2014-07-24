FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines to resume Tel Aviv flights Thursday
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Delta Air Lines to resume Tel Aviv flights Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it plans to resume service to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv two days after halting flights amid hostilities in the region.

The Atlanta-based carrier said in a statement that its once-daily service will re-start with flight 468 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport later on Thursday.

“The FAA has informed Delta that Ben Gurion International Airport is safe for operations,” Delta added in its statement.

United Airlines earlier said that it was resuming flights to and from Tel Aviv. American Airlines also said it planned to operate a scheduled flight from Philadelphia to Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Delta had halted flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after a rocket strike near Ben Gurion Airport. The FAA lifted its flight prohibition for U.S. airlines late on Wednesday after assessing security conditions in Israel in wake of the fighting there. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.