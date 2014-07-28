FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli air strike hits Gaza park, kills five - medics
July 28, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli air strike hits Gaza park, kills five - medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA, July 28 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike hit a public garden in the Beach refugee camp in northern Gaza killing five people, three of them children, according to medics, ending a relative lull in fighting during the Muslim Eid holiday.

Another explosion shook the grounds of Gaza’s main Shifa hospital on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have been locked in three weeks of fighting which have killed 1,049 people in Gaza, mostly civilians. Some 43 Israeli soldiers have died along with three civilians killed by projectiles within Israeli. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

