August 21, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hamas says three top Gaza commanders killed in Israeli air strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike killed three senior Hamas military commanders in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Islamist militant group said.

Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, named the men as Mohammed Abu Shammala, Raed al-Attar and Mohammed Barhoum and said they were killed in a bombing of a house in the southern town of Rafah.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on what would be the killing of the most senior Hamas men since Israel launched its offensive in the Palestinian enclave on July 8. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Nick Macfie)

