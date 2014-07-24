FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to decide soon if parties are willing to agree Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will not stay in the Middle East indefinitely trying to broker a ceasefire to halt the Gaza conflict and will decide soon whether the parties are willing to come to an agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

“Gaps remain between the parties, so his focus is on finding a formula that both sides can accept,” said the senior U.S. official. “But he isn’t here for an indefinite amount of time and in the near future he will determine whether there is a willingness to come to an agreement on a ceasefire.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

