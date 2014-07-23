Hamas leader Meshaal says ready to accept a humanitarian truce but with conditions

DOHA, July 23 (Reuters) - Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said he was ready to accept a humanitarian truce in Gaza where the Islamist group is fighting an Israeli military offensive, but would not agree to a full ceasefire until the terms had been negotiated.

“Everyone wanted us to accept a ceasefire and then negotiate for our rights, we reject this and we reject it again today,” he said at a news conference in Qatar.

But he said Hamas “will not close the door” to a humanitarian truce if Israel ended its siege of Gaza. (Reporting By Amena Bakr in Doha and Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)