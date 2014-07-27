Gaza militants fire rockets after Israel extends truce

JERUSALEM, July 27 (Reuters) - Air raids sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Sunday, warning of incoming rocket fire, hours after Israel had agreed to extend a humanitarian ceasefire.

Israeli media reported a couple of the rockets landed in open areas and another was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel extended a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that took effect on Saturday, but Hamas, which dominates the coastal enclave, said it would only accept the truce if Israeli troops left the territory. One soldier was killed by a mortar that struck Israel overnight, the military said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Ron Popeski)