Israeli shelling kills at least 10 in UN Gaza shelter -ministry
July 24, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli shelling kills at least 10 in UN Gaza shelter -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA, July 24 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and many wounded when Israeli forces shelled a U.N.-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees in northern Gaza, the Gazan Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The director of a local hospital said various medical centres around Beit Hanoun were receiving the wounded.

“Such a massacre requires more than one hospital to deal with it,” said Ayman Hamdan, director of the Beit Hanoun hospital. More than 140,000 Palestinians have fled 17 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, many of them seeking refuge in buildings run by the U.N. UNWRA agency. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

