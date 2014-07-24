FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Airways says to resume flights to Tel Aviv
July 24, 2014

US Airways says to resume flights to Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 24 (Reuters) - US Airways said on Thursday it would be resuming flights to and from Israel after canceling its nonstop service two days ago due to fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Asked whether flights would be resumed after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ban on commercial flights to Tel Aviv, the head of the airline’s operations in Israel, Esther Castiel, told Reuters: “Yes, from Philadelphia.”

US Airways, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc, flies daily to Tel Aviv from Philadelphia. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

