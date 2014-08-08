White House says very concerned about Gaza developments

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday urged Israel and the Palestinians to resume talks and do what they can to protect civilians after Egyptian-mediated negotiations failed to extend a ceasefire and rocket fire resumed.

“The United States is very concerned about today’s developments in Gaza,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“We condemn the renewed rocket fire and we are concerned about the safety and security of civilians on both sides of that conflict,” he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)