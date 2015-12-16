WRAP-Three Gulf states raise rates, others to follow as currencies pressured

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Three Gulf Arab states raised interest rates within half an hour of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to do so on Wednesday as they scrambled to fend off pressure on their currencies due to low oil prices.

The central banks of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain announced hikes of a quarter of a percentage point in key official rates. Commercial bankers expect the United Arab Emirates, Oman and possibly Qatar to follow suit.

Earlier, the U.S. central bank lifted the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.25-0.50 percent - its first rate hike in nine years.

Five of the six Gulf oil exporting states peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar, while the sixth, Kuwait, ties its dinar to a basket dominated by the dollar.

The plunge of oil prices since last year has started to put pressure on those pegs by slashing governments’ oil revenues and pushing the current account balances of some countries into deficit. Now the rise of U.S. interest rates threatens to increase the pressure by sucking funds out of the Gulf.

This threat appeared to explain the speed with which Gulf central banks reacted to the U.S. hike. Saudi Arabia’s central bank, quoted by state news agency SPA, said it was responding to “developments in local and international financial markets”.

The Saudi central bank raised its reverse repurchase rate, the rate at which commercial banks deposit money with the central bank, to 0.5 percentage point. That should limit the incentive for the banks to move money overseas in search of higher returns.

Meanwhile Kuwait’s central bank raised its discount rate by 0.25 percentage point to 2.25 percent. State news agency KUNA quoted the central bank governor as saying he was acting “to guarantee the currency’s competitiveness and attractiveness”.

The interest rate rises in the Gulf, and further rises that are likely to occur if the United States continues tightening monetary policy next year, come at an awkward time for the region.

Economies are slowing because of low oil prices, while money market conditions are tightening as flows of fresh oil revenues into commercial banks decrease and governments issue bonds to fund budget deficits, threatening to squeeze lending to corporations and consumers.

The Saudi central bank said it was keeping its repurchase rate, which it uses to lend money to banks, unchanged at 2.00 percent on Wednesday - a signal that it is trying to prevent liquidity at banks from deteriorating too rapidly.

Qatar’s central bank has indicated it may delay any rate rise; in October, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani insisted that he saw no need to follow any U.S. move.

However, in the last few weeks the Qatari rial has dropped in the forwards market to its lowest level against the dollar since 2009, so the central bank may not be able to keep official rates low indefinitely. (Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, Saudi Arabia and Marwa Rashad in Riyadh)