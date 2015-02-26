FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Funds increasingly bullish on Saudi Arabian equities - survey
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Funds increasingly bullish on Saudi Arabian equities - survey

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* 53 pct expect to increase Saudi equity allocations
    * Saudi Arabia to open market to foreigners in coming months
    * Has benefitted from oil's rebound
    * Funds less optimistic on other stalled Gulf markets
    * Negative on Qatar as dividend season nears its end

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Middle East funds are increasingly
positive towards Saudi Arabia's stock market as oil prices
appear to be stabilising and the kingdom is preparing to open
its bourse to direct foreign investment, a Reuters survey of
regional asset managers shows.
    With its main stock index up 11.2 percent
year-to-date, Saudi Arabia has outperformed all other major
bourses in the Middle East, whose returns are mostly in the low
single digits.
    In the February version of the monthly survey, 53 percent of
respondents said they expected to increase their Saudi equity
allocations in the next three months, while none intended to cut
them. A month earlier, 40 percent planned to boost Saudi equity
allocations and the rest expected them to be stable.
    Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority has said it plans to
open the stock market to direct investment by foreign
institutions in the first half of 2015. 
    Analysts expect the opening to be gradual, with
institutional investors permitted to enter into stages, so a
sudden rush of funds into the market looks unlikely. But
eventually the opening may help Saudi Arabia secure the status
of an emerging market in global indexes, which could trigger
heavy fund inflows.
    Another positive factor is oil, which appears to have
bottomed out at $45 per barrel of Brent in January and has
hovered around $60 in the last few weeks. This is providing
support to heavily weighted petrochemical stocks.
    Although Saudi Arabia's state budget will be in deficit if
oil stays at the current level, the government's fiscal reserves
will allow it to keep spending heavily, as shown by King
Salman's order late last month to pay two months' salary as a
bonus to public servants. State-run companies have mirrored the
move, prompting a rally in consumer-focused stocks.
     Thanks to their high concentrations of interest-free
deposits, profit margins at Saudi Arabian banks may benefit when
U.S. interest rate hikes expected later this year prompt rate
rises in the Gulf, where currencies are pegged to the dollar.
    The Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East investment
professionals was conducted over the past 10 days.
    <----------------------------------------------------------
    Graphic of survey result:   link.reuters.com/vyp24w
    ---------------------------------------------------------->
    
    UAE, QATAR
    With all eyes on Saudi Arabia, fund managers are somewhat
less optimistic about other Gulf stock markets and have become
temporarily negative on Qatar.
    Thirty-three percent of respondents expect to increase their
United Arab Emirates allocations and 7 percent plan to cut them.
In January, the percentages were 47 and 13 respectively.
    With its large exposure to the real estate sector, Dubai's
bourse in particular may be vulnerable to interest rate rises
starting later this year. 
    UAE markets "have been trading in a tight horizontal range
on low volumes, which indicates many of the institutions and
high net worth individuals are adopting a wait-and-see approach
till first-quarter results to see what the effect of lower oil
prices will be on companies' profits in 2015," said Mohammed Ali
Yasin, managing director at Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.
    However, he added that he believed that "the second quarter
will see more activity and the breaking of the trading range."
    In Qatar, 33 percent of respondents expect to reduce
allocations and 20 percent see them increasing. A month earlier,
fund managers were neutral, with 20 percent planning to increase
allocations and 20 percent expecting to cut them.
    With its relatively generous dividends, Qatar usually
attracts investors in December and January, but a substantial
number then leave after receiving their payouts.
    Overall, 27 percent of respondents expect to raise their
equity allocations to the Middle East in the next three months,
down from 33 percent in the previous survey. At the same time,
the number of managers planning to cut their total equity
allocations has fallen to 13 percent from 20 percent.
    In the latest survey, only 7 percent expect to raise fixed
income allocations, down from 13 percent a month ago; in both
surveys, 27 percent of respondents said they expected to reduce
them.
    "Middle East fixed income spreads are currently at the
tighter end of historical levels, driven primarily by net
negative issuance and liquidity in the banking system," Abu
Dhabi-based Invest AD commented.
    "We expect the markets will remain technical over the next
three months, and due to the already very tight spreads, our
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East will
decrease."
        
    SURVEY RESULTS
    
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?                                
    INCREASE - 4   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 9                      
                         
    2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?                                
    
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 4   SAME - 10                
    3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?                                                         
      
    a) United Arab Emirates
    
       INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 1   SAME - 9
    
    b) Qatar                                
    
    INCREASE - 3   DECREASE - 5   SAME - 7
    
    c) Saudi Arabia                                
    INCREASE - 8   DECREASE - 0   SAME - 7
    
    d) Egypt
                                    
    INCREASE - 6   DECREASE - 1   SAME - 8
    
    e) Turkey
                                    
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 12                
    f) Kuwait                                
    
    INCREASE - 4   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 9
    
    NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Invest AD; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital;
Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates
NBD; Global Investment House; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK
Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East;
Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National Bank.

 (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
