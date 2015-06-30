Mideast funds bullish on UAE, Egypt, downgrading Turkey-Reuters survey

* UAE valauations seens as relatively attractive * This year's underperformance vs Saudi may vanish * Funds still bearish on Saudi market for now * Most bearish on Turkish equities since March 2014 * Still positive on Egypt despite poor performance By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers have returned to favouring United Arab Emirates stock markets because of more attractive valuations, while cutting allocations to Turkey because of political uncertainty there, the latest monthly Reuters survey shows. The survey of 15 leading managers, taken over the past 10 days, found 33 percent now expect to increase allocations to UAE equities over the next three months, while 7 percent expect to cut them. That is a shift from the previous survey, when bulls and bears were almost equally balanced, with 27 percent planning to increase UAE equity allocations and 20 percent foreseeing a reduction. "We expect a number of UAE companies to report robust and better-than-expected earnings growth this year and feel that market valuations do not completely reflect this view," Abu Dhabi's Invest AD said. "Expected dividend yields in a number of UAE stocks, especially in UAE banks, are very attractive and we expect investors to take cognisance of this in the next three months." The UAE markets have lagged Saudi Arabia this year, with the Riyadh index up 9 percent year-to-date, Dubai up 7 percent and Abu Dhabi only 3 percent higher. Many funds attribute this to strong buying of Saudi stocks by local retail investors before that market's opening to direct foreign investment on June 15 this year. While funds are positive on the Saudi market in the long term, many believe stocks there have become richly valued, and foreign money has been very slow to enter since June 15. So many managers think the UAE's performance will catch up with and possibly exceed Saudi Arabia in coming months. The latest survey shows 14 percent of funds expecting to raise equity allocations to Saudi Arabia and 27 percent to reduce them. A month ago, the proportions were 7 percent and 27 percent respectively. <---------------------------------------------------------- Graphic of survey results: link.reuters.com/hes94w ----------------------------------------------------------> TURKEY The survey also showed increasing bearishness towards stocks in Turkey, where no fund expects to raise its allocations and 20 percent expect to cut them. That is the most negative balance for Turkey since March 2014. Elections on June 7 cost the Islamist-rooted AK Party its parliamentary majority, creating massive uncertainty over the nature of the next government; talks to form one are continuing. Also, the approach of U.S. monetary tightening is leaving Turkish markets, heavily dependent on capital inflows, vulnerable. The survey shows continued optimism towards Egypt, despite that market's poor performance in the last few months. Twenty-seven percent of funds expect to raise allocations to Egyptian equities and only 7 percent to reduce them. Most funds responded to the latest survey before last Friday's militant attack on a mosque in Kuwait, which killed 27 people, and before a breakdown in talks on the Greek debt crisis raised the chances of Greece leaving the euro zone. Both events have dampened Middle East markets but are not seen by most fund managers as decisive factors. Major Gulf economies do not depend on foreign investment and have huge fiscal reserves, insulating them from political events and global economic instability to a large degree. SURVEY RESULTS 1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 13 2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 14 3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity allocations to the following countries in the next three months? a) United Arab Emirates INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 9 b) Qatar INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 12 c) Saudi Arabia INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9 d) Egypt INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10 e) Turkey INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 12 f) Kuwait INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11 NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National Bank. (Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)