#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Bullish funds shift money among Gulf equity markets -survey

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Optimism towards Mideast equities at four-month high
    * Bulls also outnumber bears for regional fixed income
    * 60 pct expect to raise Saudi allocations, 47 pct Qatar
    * Opinion on UAE remains divided
    * Still positive on Egypt, negative on Turkey

    By Nadine Wehbe and Azza Al Arabi
    DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Middle East fund managers remain
bullish on most of the region's major equity markets, but some
are shifting money from the United Arab Emirates to less richly
valued markets, a monthly Reuters survey of the region shows.
    The survey of 15 leading investment managers, conducted over
the past 10 days, found 53 percent - a four-month high -
expected to raise their equity allocations to the Middle East
over the next three months, while none expected to reduce them.
    That optimism partly reflects the strong performance of Gulf
stock markets in riding out global jitters over emerging markets
in the last several months. With their large trade and state
budget surpluses, Gulf economies are to a large degree insulated
from the instability.
    The optimism has carried over into the Gulf fixed income
market, which has been outperforming many other regions in the
past several weeks.
    Although the prospect of a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus
this year makes many fund managers cautious on bonds, 20 percent
of them expect to raise their allocations to Middle East fixed
income over the next three months, while only 13 percent expect
to reduce them.
    The survey was conducted by Trading Middle East, a Reuters
forum for market profesionals.
    <----------------------------------------------------------
    Graphic of survey results:   link.reuters.com/fyt27v
    ---------------------------------------------------------->
    
    UAE, QATAR
    The survey continued to show a mix of opinions towards
equity markets in the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai's index
 has soared 159 percent since the end of 2012, raising
concerns among some managers that it may be overheating.
Thirty-three percent of managers expect to raise their
allocations to the UAE while 20 percent expect to cut them. 
    Some money is flowing from the UAE to Qatar, where 47
percent of managers expect to raise their allocations and only 7
percent to decrease them.
    Akber Khan, director for asset management at Qatar's Al
Rayan Investment LLC, estimated net buying by foreign investors
of UAE and Qatar equities in 2013 was about $1 billion each.
    But in the first six weeks of 2014, Qatar saw more than $600
million of net foreign buying while UAE markets experienced
about $150 million of net selling, he said.
    "Drivers of this foreign investor switch from the UAE to
Qatar include profit-taking, the approach of dividend season,
and positioning ahead of the inclusion in global indices in
2014," he said. Index compiler MSCI will upgrade both countries
to emerging market status in May.
    Saudi Arabia, where 60 percent of managers said they
expected to raise equity allocations, may be another beneficiary
of changing fund flows, although in recent months the market's
performance has been dampened by a crackdown on illegal foreign
workers that has hurt some companies' profits.
    "We are optimistic about the Saudi equities story given that
there is fresh money coming in from local and institutional
players," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at
Saudi investment firm MASIC.
    "Valuations are on the high side but earnings have done well
so far. Expect the market to do well in the first quarter. As
markets in other parts of the Gulf do less well given their
superb performance last year, expect investor interest in Saudi
Arabia."
    Several managers stressed that the UAE's economic outlook
remained too attractive for a major pull-out from its markets.
    "While valuations in the UAE do appear to be stretched, the
earnings growth hasn't disappointed either. The UAE corporates
are likely to report solid earnings growth over the next couple
of years," said Vijay Harpalani, assistant fund manager at Al
Mal Capital in the UAE.
    The survey continued to show great optimism towards Egypt,
even though its market has already jumped 61 percent
since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted last July.
    Fifty-three percent of managers expect to raise their equity
allocations to Egypt while only 7 percent expect to reduce them.
Despite militant violence and pressure on state finances,
investors are looking ahead to elections this year that may help
to stabilise politics and support an economic recovery.
    Because of political turmoil and currency volatility,
managers have been bearish on Turkish equities for the past six
months and they remained so in February. Only 7 percent expect
to raise their allocations to Turkey, while 33 percent expect to
reduce them.
   
    SURVEY RESULTS
    
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
    
    INCREASE - 8   DECREASE - 0    SAME - 7        
    
    2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
    
    INCREASE - 3   DECREASE - 2    SAME - 10      
    
    3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
    
    a) United Arab Emirates
    INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 3    SAME - 7          
    
    b) Qatar
    INCREASE - 7   DECREASE - 1    SAME - 7           
    
    c) Saudi Arabia
    INCREASE - 9   DECREASE - 1    SAME - 5            
    
    d) Egypt
    INCREASE - 8   DECREASE - 1    SAME - 6     
    
    e) Turkey
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 5    SAME - 9     
    
    f) Kuwait
    INCREASE -1   DECREASE - 2     SAME - 12     
    
    NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Rayan Investment LLC;
Al Mal Capital; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment
House; Mashreq Bank; Naeem Financial Investments; National Bank
of Abu Dhabi; Rasmala Investment Bank; Mohammed Alsubeaei & Sons
Investment Co (MASIC); Schroders Middle East; Securities and
Investment Co of Bahrain; Amwal Qatar.      
    
    

 (Writing by Andrew Torchia)

