#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Funds to slow Saudi stock buying, bullish on UAE -survey

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* More funds expect to cut allocations to Saudi equities
    * Valuations, oil prices are factors
    * Emaar Malls IPO sparks interest in UAE
    * More cautious on Middle East equities, fixed income in
general
    * Suggests allocations to cash rising before U.S. Fed
tightening

    By Nadine Wehbe and Azza Al Arabi
    DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Middle East funds have become
less bullish about Saudi Arabian stocks after the market surged
in recent months, while the flotation of the malls unit of Emaar
Properties is reviving interest in the United Arab Emirates.
    Seven percent of respondents in the latest monthly Reuters
survey of 15 leading regional investment managers expect to
raise allocations to Saudi Arabian equities in the next three
months, while 20 percent expect to reduce them.
    That is a big change from the August survey, which found 47
percent expecting to raise their Saudi equity allocations and
only 7 percent to reduce them.
    Bullishness towards Saudi Arabia peaked in the July survey,
days after the stock market regulator announced it would open
the market to direct foreign investment early next year.
    Since then, sentiment towards the market has been declining,
partly because sharp gains in stock prices have left many of
them looking fully valued for now. The main index is up
10 percent since the announcement but has pulled back from its
peaks in the past week.
    A sharp drop in oil prices over the past several weeks is
not nearly steep enough to cause financial problems for Saudi
Arabia, but it may also have dampened sentiment towards the
market. Brent crude oil, now at just above $95 a barrel,
is down almost $20 from June's peak.
    The survey was conducted over the past 10 days by Trading
Middle East, a Reuters forum for market professionals.
    <----------------------------------------------------------
    Graphic of survey results:  link.reuters.com/huk92w  
  
    ----------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    UAE, KUWAIT
    Meanwhile, 40 percent of fund managers now expect to raise
their UAE equity allocations, while only 7 percent intend to
reduce them. That compared with ratios of 27 percent and 7
percent in the August survey.
    The $1.58 billion initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group
IPO-EMAR.DU, which concluded last week, attracted massive
demand from investors, and some fund managers think the listing
will help to ignite a fresh rise of the market. 
    "The return of activity in the IPO market in the UAE with
Emaar Malls Group will help attract liquidity back to the market
after the slowdown of the summer months," said Mohammed Ali
Yasin, managing director at NBAD Securities.
    "This will increase the trading volumes significantly in the
ADX and DFM, and together with the Q3 announcements for the
listed companies, will see new positive momentum come back to
the UAE."
    However, the survey showed a more cautious mood towards
Middle East equities and fixed income in general, apparently the
result of some funds boosting allocations to cash amid
expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes next year. 
    The rate hikes will start to change the ultra-loose monetary
conditions that have buoyed global markets in the past few
years, and are expected to be imitated quickly by Gulf central
banks because of their currency pegs to the U.S. dollar.
    Sentiment towards Middle East stocks is now equally split
after being heavily in favour of stocks in the August survey. No
fund now expects to raise its Middle East fixed income
allocation and 13 percent intend to reduce them, compared with
an equal split in the last survey.
    
    SURVEY RESULTS
    1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
    
    INCREASE - 2   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 11                     
                      
    2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?                                        
    INCREASE - 0   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 13
    
    3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
    a) United Arab Emirates                    
    INCREASE - 6   DECREASE - 1   SAME - 8
    
    b) Qatar        
    INCREASE - 3   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 10            
    
    c)Saudi Arabia
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 3   SAME - 11        
    
    d) Egypt                                
    INCREASE - 5   DECREASE - 2   SAME - 8
    
    e) Turkey
    INCREASE - 1   DECREASE - 3   SAME - 11    
    
    f) Kuwait    
    INCREASE - 2   DECREASE - 3   SAME - 10
    
    NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Rayan Investment LLC;
Al Mal Capital; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Mashreq Bank; Naeem Financial
Investments; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala
Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East; Securities and
Investment Co of Bahrain.

 (Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
